Check Out The Biggest Xbox One X Enhanced Games

With Microsoft's Xbox One X, plenty of games on the platform can be played in ultra high-definition 4K resolution, either natively or through checkerboard rendering (depending on the game). High dynamic range (HDR) is also implemented in certain titles; it improves the richness and accuracy of colors and lighting. Games need to be patched in order to take advantage of the hardware and enhancements that developers made for each specific game. But some high-profile releases are getting patched on day one, and they're going to look great.

In the video above, we compiled clips from many of our favorites that can be experienced with graphical upgrades: Assassin's Creed: Origins, Halo 5: Guardians, Gears of War 4, Final Fantasy XV, Titanfall 2, and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, just to name a few. You may also recognize a few that haven't been released yet, such as Anthem, Crackdown 3, and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, but they will have enhanced graphical features.

For the full list of Xbox One X enhanced games, check out our feature that has you covered. Be sure to read our full review of the Xbox One X console itself, where tech editor Jimmy Thang stated, "While we encountered issues with some of these enhancements, the Xbox One X has the potential to really soar when its power is leveraged effectively." Stick with GameSpot as we continue to cover the progress of Microsoft's new console and how it'll affect the larger gaming landscape. The console releases on November 7 for $500 USD / £449 GBP / $649 AUD.