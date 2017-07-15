Check Out Star Wars: Battlefront 2's New Behind The Scenes Single-Player Video

Disney's big D23 event is happening all of this weekend, celebrating all of Disney's films and properties. It's a good weekend for gamers, too: during its Level Up livestream today, the company showed off some new footage of Star Wars: Battlefront II in a video focused on its single-player campaign.

The video features interviews with the developers and cast, who discuss the game's story. Battlefront II will feature an entirely new Star Wars story focusing on a character named Iden Versio. The new video reveals a lot about how developers DICE and EA Motive are forming a unique story set within a universe as popular and as well-known as Star Wars. Take a look at the video above.

The video also shows off some new footage of a few big moments from the game, including huge space battles and some of the game's environments.

Star Wars: Battlefront II launches on November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It'll feature a full single-player campaign, and it will have an open beta test this October. You can see more footage from E3 2017 here.