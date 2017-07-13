Check Out 11 Minutes Of New Days Gone PS4 Footage

At E3 2017, we got a new, extended look at the upcoming zombie-killing action game, Days Gone. Sony showed off a lengthy demo at its E3 press conference, which gave us a glimpse of the game's brutal combat and stealth mechanics. Today, Sony released an alternate playthrough of that demo that demonstrates the different weather, time of day, and gameplay methods that the game will offer.

In the demo, main character Deacon St. John rides his motorcycle through a wintry Pacific Northwest. You can clearly see how the world changes depending on the time of the year; in the original video, Deacon explores a much more summery, lush world. In addition, the game's creative director and the voice actor for Deacon discuss the different ways of approaching the game. Check it out below.

This alternate-path demo was first shown behind closed doors at E3; GameSpot was able to check it out back then, and you can read our impressions of it here.

In my opinion, it's always encouraging to see the ways that open-world games change up gameplay. Days Gone is looking like it'll present many different takes on the same scenarios, while also giving you a pretty interesting world to roam around in.

Days Gone still doesn't have a solid release date, but it's a good bet that it'll come sometime next year. It'll feature enhancements for PS4 Pro, although the nature of them is still unknown. In the meantime, you can watch our interview with developer Sony Bend here.