E3 2017: PS4 Days Gone Trailer Showcases Stealth And Zombies

At Sony's E3 2017 press conference, zombie action game Days Gone helped kick off Sony's show. The events that unfolded in this latest video is a notable complement to the screen-filling zombie swarms of the game's E3 2016 reveal. This new demo showcased more of the exploratory adventure nuance of Days Gone, with a hearty helping of stealth and what you might come across during your motorcycle journeys.

At one point, you catch the eyes of a pack of wolves busy eating a corpse, who were now more interested in chasing after you and your bike. This was then followed by a series of stealthy infiltrations into enemy bases. That included setting off an explosive to destroy a wall, unleashing a horde of zombies on foes unsuspecting foes. The demo concluded with protagonist Deacon St. John confronting someone holding his friend hostage; the two team up to kill him the enemy. The final shot was that of a giant bear creature. Clearly, players will have to stay on their toes at all times.

Days Gone is coming for PS4 and will feature several enhancements for PS4 Pro. Last year, we sat down with developer Sony Bend and learned a lot about the game; check it out here.

