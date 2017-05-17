Call Of Duty's Strategy Game For PC/Mobile Just Got A Big Update

With all the news about Call of Duty: WWII coming out this fall and Black Ops 3 receiving a bunch of remastered Zombies maps, it's totally reasonable if you didn't remember that there's another active Call of Duty game receiving frequent updates. Nonetheless, Call of Duty: Heroes, the free-to-play mobile strategy game, just got a substantial content patch.

Headlining the update is the addition of Prestige Mode, which includes one of the most well-known features of any Call of Duty game since Modern Warfare. Prestige Mode is the game's new character progression mechanic and, as the name suggests, you'll be able to max out and reset Prestige levels like in the main Call of Duty series.

Gaining levels increases your Prestige rank, which will reward you with Wildcards and Garrison Bonuses. Wildcards are bonuses that increase a Hero's stats, while Garrison bonuses give hit point and damage buffs to player bases in the new Global Conflict mode.

Global Conflict is the other main addition in the new update. It's essentially a territorial control meta-game on top of the normal gameplay. Six Alliances, composed of 10-30 players, all jockey for control of a world map. Territories are won through base assaults, while bases can be defended by deploying Heroes to them.

You can read more about the update over at Heroes' website. Call of Duty: Heroes is available for free on iOS and Android devices and Windows PCs. It's been available since November 2014; you can check out some screens from the game in the gallery above.

In other Call of Duty news, the next installment in the main series, Call of Duty: WWII, launches on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out a recent trailer that discusses some of what you can expect from the game here.