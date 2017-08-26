Call Of Duty: WW 2 Beta Level Cap Increased, More Unlocks Now Available

Just as developer Sledgehammer Games said it would, the studio has now increased the level cap for the ongoing Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer beta on PlayStation 4.

The level cap is now 25. As a result of the level cap increase, players can now unlock things like the Bouncing Betty mine and the Fighter Pilot scorestreak.

Additionally, Sledgehammer Games updated fans on some of the feedback it has received since the beta went live earlier this week on PS4. The studio is working on fixes for a number of crash scenarios, while Sledgehammer also said the final version of the game will have a colorblind setting in the menu.

The first wave of the Call of Duty: WWII "Private Beta" runs until August 28, while a second weekend is coming up September 1-4. Xbox One and PC users will presumably get to play the beta at some point, too.

Call of Duty: WWII Feedback

As written by Sledgehammer