Call Of Duty: WW 2 Beta Level Cap Increased, More Unlocks Now Available
Fight your way up to level 25.
Just as developer Sledgehammer Games said it would, the studio has now increased the level cap for the ongoing Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer beta on PlayStation 4.
The level cap is now 25. As a result of the level cap increase, players can now unlock things like the Bouncing Betty mine and the Fighter Pilot scorestreak.
Additionally, Sledgehammer Games updated fans on some of the feedback it has received since the beta went live earlier this week on PS4. The studio is working on fixes for a number of crash scenarios, while Sledgehammer also said the final version of the game will have a colorblind setting in the menu.
The first wave of the Call of Duty: WWII "Private Beta" runs until August 28, while a second weekend is coming up September 1-4. Xbox One and PC users will presumably get to play the beta at some point, too.
Call of Duty: WWII Feedback
- We love the positive reactions to the new overhead camera esports feature. In response to feedback about visibility of objectives, especially Hardpoints, we are currently working on solutions for launch.
- Some players are reporting getting trapped in an update loop after they are prompted to restart their game to complete an update of the client. We have been resolving these through basic troubleshooting and are investigating further steps.
- You have asked about a color blind setting in the menu. While not in the Beta, we have been working to have this for launch.
- In response to all the requests for bumper jumper configuration, we also plan to support this for launch.
- We’ve heard your feedback regarding playlist variety, and have made some adjustments to improve this. You know what else would improve it? More maps and modes.
- We’ve heard your feedback on the Paratroopers Scorestreak having some edge case issues. We made some adjustments today, but they didn’t address the core issue in the way we wanted. We’ve got new fixes coming soon.
- We are investigating a bug that causes some players to be kicked back to the Main Menu after accepting an invite from the load screen of any map.
- There is a bug causing the title to crash when an invitee accepts an invite while entering a match when the inviter is also entering the match.
- Some of you have noted that the incendiary shells feel too strong. We’re looking into data to determine if a nerf is needed.
- Improvements to Party UI / UX are underway. Implementation date is still TBD, but know that we are actively working on it.
