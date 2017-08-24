Call Of Duty: WW2 Beta Is Now Live On PS4, Ahead Of Time

It begins.

Call of Duty: WWII
The Call of Duty: WWII beta was not supposed to start until 10 AM PT on August 25, but for whatever reason--does it even matter?--it's gone live ahead of time.

People who pre-ordered Call of Duty: WWII on PS4 can start playing the shooter right now. The file size is just over 16 GB, so it's big but not huge. If you pre-ordered digitally, you should be able to download the beta client without needing another code. Those who pre-ordered a physical copy can redeem their beta code on this website.

In other news, Michael Condrey of developer Sledgehammer Games suggested on Twitter (via CharlieIntel) that the beta's rank cap will be raised as the beta continues.

The first wave of the Call of Duty: WWII "Private Beta" runs until August 28, while a second weekend is coming up September 1-4. Xbox One and PC users will presumably get to play the beta at some point, too.

In other news, NFL running back Christian McCaffrey will play the Call of Duty:WWII beta tomorrow, August 25, starting at 2 PM PT, and you can watch via a livestream.

GameSpot is playing the Call of Duty: WWII beta right now--and you can tune in to our livestream right here.

