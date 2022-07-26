Call Of Duty: World Series Of Warzone Returns, Prime Gaming Freebies Included

Activision has announced Call of Duty's World Series of Warzone tournament is returning, and while the battle royale's most notable competitors will be attending, anyone can sign up to fight for their share of the $600,000 total prize pool.

This year's World Series of Warzone will be played on Warzone's Caldera map, and the prize pool is up from last year's $400,000 to $600,000, which is money split between the North American and European regional finals.

This World Series of Warzone tournament is played in trios, and any team can sign up and compete in the in-game open qualifier on August 12 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. During this time, the "WSOW BR Trios" playlist will go live in Warzone, and the qualifier will run until August 15 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. In order to be eligible, teams must register on the GameBattles website before the playlist ends to earn points based on their top 10 match performances. Points are earned based on both kills and final placement. There will even be a leaderboard to allow players to see where they stack up in the competition.

The top 40 teams will each advance into regional qualifiers, where the trios will play in a five-match series in custom lobby matches between August 20 and August 21. From there, the top 20 qualified teams will join 20 other invited trios at the EU and NA finals, who are usually a mix of top Warzone content creators and Call of Duty pro players.

The regional finals will take place on September 6 for Europe and September 7 for North America. Each final will have a five-match series with a $200,000 prize pool for each region. Each region will also feature a $100,000 "SoloYolo Drop" after their final, where finalists will compete in a winner-takes-all solo match.

Spectators will be able to tune-in to livestreams of both the regional WSOW Qualifier matches and the finals on the official Call of Duty Twitch account.

Additionally, a free "WSOW Battle Pack" will be available on September 2 through Prime Gaming. This is a cosmetic bundle featuring an operator skin, two weapon blueprints and more. Prime members just need to link their Amazon account with Call of Duty to claim the content.

In other news, Warzone is set to receive a mid-season update on July 27, which includes a new weapon, operator, and a zombie-themed mode for Rebirth Island. Here are all the details for Warzone and Vanguard's Season 4 Reloaded updates.