Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Could Get Classic Villains As Operator Skins

Call of Duty: Vanguard received an update on July 26 to prepare for Season 4 Reloaded content to go live on July 27, and data miners are already digging through the game files. One leaker suggests that iconic Call of Duty villains will be introduced as playable operators for Vanguard and Warzone.

Call of Duty data miner Reality, who has previously leaked several details about Modern Warfare 2 and Treyarch's next title via Warzone Mobile's game files, has tweeted claims of uncovering four classic characters within Vanguard's updated game files.

New Operators in the Vanguard Update (unreleased, i assume)

Raul Menendez

Gabriel Rorke

Khaled Al Asad

Seraph — Reality (@r3al1tyuk) July 26, 2022

Reality claims Vanguard will introduce Black Ops 2's Raul Menendez as a playable operator for Vanguard and Warzone. Menendez was a powerful drug lord and primary antagonist of the Black Ops 2 campaign. Gabriel T. Rorke, who was the main antagonist for Call of Duty: Ghosts, is also said to appear in the files. From the futuristic titles of Black Ops 3 and 4, He 'Seraph' Zhen-Zhen is another operator suggested to arrive in the Vanguard era.

And lastly, Khaled Al-Asad was also reportedly found in the game files. Al-Asad makes the most sense for an upcoming operation bundle, as the antagonist was featured in both the original Modern Warfare and introduced as a secondary antagonist in Modern Warfare 2019's post-launch narrative. This makes the character a likely candidate for a future Modern Warfare 2 pre-order bonus.

It's uncertain if or when these operators could show up, as all leaks must be taken with a grain of salt. So far, Activision has officially announced Terminator operator bundles for Vanguard and Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Al-Asad might not be a confirmed pre-order bonus, but here is everything announced for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's pre-orders.