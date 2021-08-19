Call Of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta Revealed

As suspected, Call of Duty: Vanguard will an open beta, but apart from confirming its existence, that's all we know. The announcement came as part of the official reveal of Vanguard on Thursday through an in-game Warzone event.

Everyone who pre-orders Vanguard will get early access to the beta, but there is no word yet when it will begin or what content it will include.

MP will feature:

☑️ Diverse areas

☑️ New Gunsmith systems

☑️ New Champion Hill mode 🚩

☑️ That guy off-mute blasting music in the background

☑️ Teammates not playing the objective

☑️ Did we say 20 maps?

☑️ And much much more.

MP details and Open Betas coming soon! — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2021

According to a previous leak, Vanguard will have alpha and beta tests available on all platforms, but PlayStation owners are getting special treatment. The leaks have suggested that an alpha test for Vanguard will run August 27-29 on PlayStation consoles.

An open beta will then be made available on PS4 and PS5 from September 10-12. After that, everyone across all platforms--including PC and Xbox--can play an open beta from September 16-20. This is all according to the leak and not yet confirmed. So far, all we know officially is that a beta is coming.

This is pretty much the same format as last year with Black Ops Cold War, with PlayStation users getting early access as part of Activision's timed-exclusivity deal with Sony for the Call of Duty series.

The alpha test is rumored to let players try out Vanguard's new Champion Hill mode, which is a 3v3 multiplayer mode that bears some similarities to Arena in Apex Legends.

Vanguard was officially announced today after the Battle of Verdansk event in Warzone. As rumored, Vanguard is a World War II shooter developed by Sledgehammer Games as a follow-up of sorts to the studio's 2017 game Call of Duty: WWII.

For lots more on Vanguard, check out GameSpot's new preview, "Call Of Duty: Vanguard Is Looking To Turn The Tide Of World War II." In addition to the new game, Activision is releasing a brand-new map for Warzone in November when Vanguard releases.