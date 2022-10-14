Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide

The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.

How to unlock Shi No Numa's Easter egg boss

Shi No Numa was briefly featured in Call of Duty Mobile back in 2019, but the classic Zombies map was removed and eventually replaced with the objective-style "Undead Siege" mode. Even if you played Shi No Numa the first time it was introduced into the mobile game, you'll still need to go through these steps to unlock the mode needed to complete the boss fight.

When you first log onto the game and download the Season 9 update, you'll need to do two things in order to unlock the ability to access the mode needed for the Easter egg.

First, there is a quick tutorial to show you the basics of Call of Duty Mobile's Zombies mode. This is pretty straightforward. Afterwards, you'll need to play one match of Classic (normal) Shi No Numa and survive eight rounds to unlock the option to play the Hardcore mode. Harcore mode is what you want to play in order to access the boss fight.

Note: You can choose to play solo or as a squad of four for this easter egg. If you want to play solo, just make sure you uncheck the auto-fill option before starting the match.

Activate the boss fight

While in a match of Hardcore mode, here are the steps you'll need to take to activate the boss. You can do all the steps in early rounds, but the boss won't appear until after round 12, so you'll still have plenty of time to earn points and get geared up for the fight. You'll want to make sure you're grabbing the gear you need during the regular rounds, as you'll only get a one minute countdown to get ready for the boss encounter. There will be an ammo resupply box available during the fight, but you won't have access to perk machines or Pack-a-Punch.

Step 1: Fix the lift

Shi No Numa's lift

When you start a match of Shi No Numa, you're spawned in the top of the main hut. Survive the undead until you earn 1,000 points to unlock a door. There's no price difference and either option will suffice, but I prefer to open the door to the stairs for convenience. Head down stairs when you can to start looking for parts to fix the broken elevator lift located on the upper level of the main hut's balcony.

These are large gear-shaped items found on the floor and shelves of the lower level of the main hut. They're not too difficult to spot, and it will give you the option to pick them up when you get close to them. You'll need to grab two gear parts to fix the lift.

Step 2: Ride to the underground lab

Once you have two gear pieces and you're ready for the next step, head up to the balcony and interact with the red electrical box attached to the lift. You'll have to interact with the box twice for the repairs and a third time to activate the repaired lift. Now you're ready for a ride.

Step 3: Destroy plants

The lift will transport you to an underground lab on the map. From the starting corridor, you'll make a left and follow the path to a room with large chemical vats and glass cases lining both sides of the room. The glass cases have seeds, and they'll start sprouting into blue glowing plants. You'll want to shoot these blue glowing plants until they stop spawning.

Step 4: Activate the machine

Machine to activate boss fight

The final step requires you to activate a machine in the nearby room. The machine has a red light, and you'll see a prompt to "start" when you get close to it. Once activated, you'll need to survive the remaining 12 rounds of the match before the Jubokko plant boss will appear.

Boss fight tips

Get the essential perks

You'll want a few helpful perks before you fight Jubokko. Juggernog and Double Tap are two essential perks. These will aid you in boosting your health and dealing more damage to help keep you in the fight. Another recommended perk would be Stamin-Up. Jubokko is a bullet sponge and will chase you, so you'll want to have increased speed to help stay ahead of the chase to give yourself some space to reload and such.

Upgrade your weapon

The Pack-A-Punch machine is crucial here, as you'll definitely want upgraded weapons before heading into the fight. Much like Shi No Numa's lift, the Pack-a-Punch machine is broken and needs new parts to repair it. There are two small cylinders called Electronic Components that can be found while opening up the map and getting perks. These two parts will be located in two of the four of the perk huts found at each corner of the map. Pack-a-Punch upgrades start at 2,000 points and increase with each upgrade.

As for weapon choices, something like the ray gun Wonder Weapon, Holger 26 light machine gun, RPD light machine gun, or the JAK-12 shotgun would be good to Pack-a-Punch for Zombies.

Grab some armor

While maybe not the most essential item, you'll likely want to grab some armor if you have enough points to do so. Armor is found in the supply machine in the lower level of the main hut, starting at 1,000 points for the first upgrade. You can also buy a custom gun loadout for 3,000 points.

You'll have to chip away at two health bars to take Jubokko down, but these tips should help you survive the battle.

