Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Aether Hunt Event Starts August 6

A new zombies-themed event is starting on August 6 in Season 6 of Call of Duty Mobile. Announced on the Call of Duty blog, the Aether Hunt event will have players battle against the undead hordes to acquire aether and unlock special rewards, including the zombie Richtofen operator skin.

Using characters from the mainline Call of Duty's Zombies' mode, this event focuses on acquiring purple and yellow aether crystals in order to unlock special rewards. Yellow ore can be obtained by completing daily tasks in both multiplayer and battle royale. Purple ore, which is more valuable, can be obtained by completing main tasks in the Undead Siege mode, given out by Dr. Richtofen. Players can earn operator skins, weapon blueprints, vehicle skins, and more.

The Undead Siege mode offers the quickest way to earn rewards, with players completing tasks during matches. In this mode, players will need to survive five days and five nights, collecting resources during the day and battling against relentless waves of zombies during the night. You will need to defend your mobile base, using turrets built from the collected resources as well as your own firearms. The new mode also has its own 25 tiers of rewards to work through, offering rewards like zombie Tank Dempsey.

You can read GameSpot's guide to the Undead Siege mode to learn the best ways to survive the night and earn aether crystals. This new Call of Duty Mobile content is being added as Activision Blizzard deals with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a "frat boy" culture.