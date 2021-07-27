Call Of Duty: Mobile Brings Back Zombies Mode In Big Season 6 Update

The next season for Call of Duty: Mobile is coming up soon, and it brings back the Zombies mode that was removed in 2020. Season 6 is called The Heat, and it arrives Thursday, July 29 at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET on iOS and Android devices.

The fan-favorite Zombies mode returns in the form of a new mode called Undead Siege, which premieres on July 21. In this mode, players drop into the battle royale map and are challenged to survive over a period of five days and five nights. In what sounds like the original pitch for Fortnite, players scavenge for resources during the day and then fight zombies at night.

The Zombies grow stronger and more plentiful in numbers over time. To combat them, players can rack up experience that lets them unlock new items, like the Shorty weapon blueprint.

The Zombies mode returns to Call of Duty: Mobile

Outside of the return of Zombies, Season 6 adds a new battle pass, featuring 50 more tiers of content to unlock. Some of the new content includes a new operator named Rosa - Double Agent, as well as the MX9 weapon, more calling cards, and allotments of Call of Duty Points.

On the multiplayer side, Season 6 adds two new maps, both of which may be familiar to players. These include Slums (first seen in Black Ops II) and Stack (from Modern Warfare).

​What's more, Season 6 adds the next seasons for Call of Duty: Mobile's Ranked Series and Clan Wars. For a deeper dive into Season 6, head to the Call of Duty blog.

Call of Duty: Mobile is developed by TiMi, which is owned by Tencent, and published by Activision. Parent company Activision Blizzard is currently embroiled in controversy over a sexual harassment lawsuit from the state of California. Workers at Activision Blizzard are staging a walkout on Wednesday in protest of Activision Blizzard's response.