Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's June 3 Patch Notes Add New Action Hero Moshpit

A weekly playlist refresher arrives to Black Ops Cold War, as we continue Call of Duty's '80s Action Hero event. Today's June 3 patch notes include new playlists, a Gunfight tournament, and a double weapon XP event.

New Playlists

A new playlist has arrived for fans of Black Ops Cold War's '80s Action Hero modes. The Action Hero Moshpit playlist combines Die Hardpoint and Rambo’s Gun Game.

The new Blueprint Ammo Gun Game mode is now available, which is a variant of Gun Game that features a rotation of weapon blueprints that feature tracer and dismemberment effects.

And finally, Face Off 6v6 brings chaotic 12-player action to Black Ops Cold War's smallest maps.

Gunfight Tournament

A new Gunfight tournament has arrived. Players can fight through the single-elimination bracket on randomized Gunfight maps for new exclusive rewards. The tournament runs from June 3 to June 10.

Double XP Event

A double XP weekend starts tomorrow for those still trying to level up the new AMP63 pistol. This will be a double weapon XP event for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone from June 4 to June 7.

You can see the full June 3 patch notes for Black Ops Cold War below, as shared by Treyarch.

Additionally, Warzone's June 3 patch notes arrived, adding new playlists and ending the '80s Action Hero event.

MULTIPLAYER

New Modes

Action Heroes Moshpit

Moshpit of Die Hardpoint and Rambo’s Gun Game available in Featured Playlists.

Blueprint Ammo Gun Game

New variant of Gun Game featuring an arsenal of Weapon Blueprints with tracer and dismemberment effects available in Featured Playlists.

Face Off 6v6

New 6v6 variant of Face Off mode available in Featured Playlists.

Modes

Multi-Team Elimination

The starting weapon will now be randomly selected from a pool of weapons at the start of the match for all players. Pistol Charlie (Burst Pistol) Submachine Gun Alpha Milano 821 AK-74u Bullfrog

The 3rd person audio for a parachute being deployed has been increased and the range has been extended to help with awareness of enemies dropping nearby.

Addressed an issue that prevented Squad Wipe medals from being properly awarded.

Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Action Heroes Moshpit [NEW]

Blueprint Ammo Gun Game [NEW]

Face Off 6v6 [NEW] (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Multi-Team Elimination

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

12v12 Moshpit (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Party Games

Multi-Team Moshpit

Multi-Team Elimination has been added to Multi-Team Moshpit

ZOMBIES

Gameplay

Closed an exploit that allowed players to create a Toxic Growth that exist longer than expected.

Stability

Addressed an issue related to Mimics across all modes.

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Stability

Addressed an issue on Standoff where the Orb would continue to move during a Host Migration and players would enter the next phase immediately when the match resumes.

Featured Playlists