Bungie Outlines New Weapons Arriving In Destiny 2 Season 17

Every season, Bungie introduces a new ritual weapon players can earn from completing seasonal quests. Season 17 of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen brings a heavy machine gun called Chain of Command--and players can get unique ornaments for the weapon by building a reputation with Tower vendors for Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard.

Next season also includes new Playlist weapons. The Crucible offers the Riptide fusion rifle, Gambit brings the Dead Weight shotgun, and the Vanguard will have a bow called Strident Whistle. Trials of Osiris will have a sidearm called Forgiveness and the Burden of Guilt fusion rifle, as well. Lastly, Nightfall drops include standard and adept versions of Horror's Least pulse rifle and the D.F.A. hand cannon.

Season of the Risen's loot pool weapons such as the Crisis Inverted hand cannon, Herod-C auto rifle, and the Fortissimo-11 shotgun will enter the general loot pool. However, last week's TWAB went over Iron Banner, Nightfall, and Trials weapons rotating out of Destiny 2 when Season 17 begins on May 24.

You can also check out the details about the upcoming Void Hakke SMG in this year's Guardian Games event--a class competition between Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans--which is set to start on May 3.

