Boyfriend Dungeon's Free Update Is Now Live, Adds New Romance Options And Whip-Wielding Villain

It's time to slip into something genuinely more comfortable, cozy up with your gaming system of choice, and journey back to Verona Beach--Boyfriend Dungeon's Secret Weapons update is now live. First announced during June's Future of Play direct, the Secret Weapons update adds two new romance options, the deadly Dr. Holmes, a handful of never-before-heard songs, and a new dungeon. The expansion is now available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and best of all, is free for all players.

With the addition of the Secret Weapons update, two previously undateable characters--Leah and Jonah--will now be included as romance options. In the dungeons, the wild and wilful Leah takes on the form of a hammer, while gourmet chef Jonah serves your character as a strong and sturdy axe.

In addition, the update also adds a new villain: Dr. Holmes. Designed by Unseen Inc. CEO and former Ghostwire: Tokyo director Ikumi Nakamura, Holmes is a whip-wielding fatale who rules over the game's newest dungeon. Kitfox has confirmed the non-binary baddie is voiced by popular content creator and streamer Kathleen 'Loserfruit' Belsten and will even be datable--though apparently they aren't too fond of weapon wielders.

"Designing Dr. Holmes was an exciting job for me," Nakamura said in the official Secret Weapons update press release. "It is truly an honor to be involved in indie development like this, and it is often exciting and educational to work and talk with the creators. We hope you all enjoy the new downloadable content."

All of this new content will be available to players regardless of if they've previously completed Boyfriend Dungeon's main campaign.

To celebrate the release of this DLC, developer Kitfox has announced Boyfriend Dungeon will be on sale for a limited-time on both Steam and the Nintendo Switch eShop. You can currently pick up the dungeon-crawling dating sim for $15 USD.