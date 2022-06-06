Borderlands 3 Cross-Play Update Is Live With PS5 And PS5 Support

Gearbox Software has officially made Borderlands 3 full cross-play as a part of a new update released on June 1. It was previously reported that Gearbox Software had planned on making Borderlands 3 full cross-play by this spring. Before the recent update, players on PC, Xbox, and Stadia could all play together, but PlayStation players can now join in on the fun.

Below you'll find all the updates notes, which include cross-play for PlayStation players:

Added support for PlayStation Crossplay with other platforms on PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5

[PlayStation® Only] Added support for Variable Refresh Rate for PlayStation®5

[PlayStation® Only] Fixed a reported issue with Director's Cut Behind-the-Scenes videos not playing correctly

Various cross-play fixes

Fixed a reported issue with the ECHO menu map not showing correctly on ultrawide screens

Various performance and stability improvements

Gearbox's Randy Pitchford has been vocal about wanting full cross-play for some time now. Pitchford has previously said in a tweet that it was "inevitable" that Borderlands 3 would have cross-play after Gearbox announced that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands would have full cross-play at launch.

In 2019 when Borderlands 3 initially launched, it was reported that Sony had blocked cross-play for unknown reasons. During the Epic vs. Apple trial, it was revealed that Sony made developers pay a royalty fee if they wanted to include cross-play.

Borderlands 3 Tips: Spoiler-Free Guide On Guns, Eridium Chests, And More See More

In other Gearbox news, be sure to check out these stories: