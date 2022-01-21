Bonus Pokemon Go Community Day Classic Featuring Bulbasaur Arrives January 22

After Spheal starred in the latest Pokemon Go Community Day last weekend, a bonus second Community Day--called Community Day Classic--is coming this weekend, spotlighting the very first Pokemon in the Pokedex.

Bulbasaur is the star of the Community Day Classic, which runs 2 PM-5 PM local time on January 22. Along with increased chances to catch the Seed Pokemon, any Ivysaurs that evolve into Venusaur either during the event or up to two hours afterward will learn the powerful Grass-type move Frenzy Plant.

🌱 It starts with #001.

Return to the roots of Community Day during the Season of Heritage! As a special treat, we’ll be holding Community Day Classic and bringing back a favorite: 🍃 Bulbasaur! 🍃

📝 Read more here: https://t.co/cCg71zui4t pic.twitter.com/73KKXpqmvP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 4, 2022

A limited-time Community Day Special Research Story called "Bulbasaur Community Day Classic" will be available to purchase for $1. No specific details are known about the research tasks or rewards, but tickets are available to pre-purchase now for those who are interested anyway. Other Bulbasaur Community Day perks include:

Triple Catch XP for each Pokemon caught

Incense activated during the event will last three hours instead of 30 minutes

Lure Modules activated during the event will also last three hours instead of 30 minutes

Some Snapshots taken during the event will have "a surprise"

Finally, the Item Shop will have two Community Day specials running throughout the event. Not only will 30 Ultra Balls be offered for free, but a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box will be available for 1,280 PokeCoins. The special bundle will include 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Star Pieces, and one Elite Charged TM.

The event is the second Pokemon Go Community Day in a week, after a Spheal-themed event took place January 16. This Community Day also marks the first time Bulbasaur has been celebrated via the monthly event since March 2018, during what was the third-ever Community Day event.