Blizzard Is Making Overwatch 2's Next Hero Easier To Unlock

Ramattra will be available at tier 45 of the battle instead of tier 55 for players who don't purchase the battle pass.

By on

Comments

Overwatch 2's next hero should be a little easier to earn from the battle pass. Shared by Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller on Twitter, Ramattra, the new tank arriving in Season 2, should be slightly easier to unlock for players who don't purchase the battle pass.

In Overwatch 2 Season 1, players who didn't buy the battle pass and didn't own the original Overwatch had to reach tier 55 of 80 in the battle pass before they could access the new healer, Kiriko. To make this a bit less of a grind, Ramattra will be available at tier 45 of the battle pass instead of 55, and some of the weekly challenges are being adjusted to make them easier to complete.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer
  2. The Witcher 3's Next Gen Upgrade Looks Incredible
  3. The Witcher 3 PS4 vs PS5 Next Gen Update
  4. Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
  5. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Official Launch Gameplay Trailer
  6. Fortnite Chapter 4 A New Beginning Trailer
  7. Firearms Expert Breaks Down Different AK Variants - Loadout
  8. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Full Match Gameplay
  9. Why The AK-47 Is The Most Iconic Gun In Pop Culture - Loadout
  10. Fortnite Chapter 3 End Opening Cinematic
  11. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season Finale Gameplay
  12. Firearms Expert Reacts To Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Guns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Overwatch 2 Ramattra Gameplay Trailer

While some players still want the original Overwatch system of new heroes being instantly unlocked for everyone, this should make it quicker for players to access the new hero. Anyone purchasing the Season 2 battle pass will have instant access to Ramattra, who won't be available in competitive play for the first two weeks of the season, which is standard for new heroes. The battle pass costs 1,000 Coins, roughly $10 USD.

Ramattra, the new tank hero, joins Overwatch 2 with Season 2 launches on December 6, bringing a new battle pass, map, and cosmetic items. Ramattra is a tank that can switch forms, with his Omnic form creating barriers for his teammates while attacking at long range. Once charged, he can switch to his Nemesis form, which gives him more powerful offensive abilities, making him a deadly force.

Overwatch 2 Tank Tier List - All 10 Tanks Ranked
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Overwatch 2
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)