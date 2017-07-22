Black Panther Receives A Cool New Poster At Comic-Con 2017

Black Panther was the final event at Marvel's big San Diego Comic-Con panel tonight, and to cap it off the company released a new poster for the film. Although we don't yet get to see any of the footage Marvel showed at the panel, the poster is still pretty cool.

It shows the superhero standing atop a massive stone panther. In the background, a variety of ships fly toward a city that appears a little worse for wear. Fires burn among the skyscrapers, while a smoke cloud hangs over the whole metropolis. Check it out:

Marvel gave Hall H attendees a great show, revealing a scene and a trailer. According to attendees--and a handheld video shared by Fandango--the reveals were exciting enough to spark a standing ovation.

Although there's no new footage for the public to see, you can watch Black Panther's first trailer here. The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed). Chadwick Boseman plays the superhero, and its cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. It hits theaters on February 16, 2018.