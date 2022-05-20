The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best PS5 Games 2022: Must-Play PlayStation 5 Games
From Horizon Forbidden West to Elden Ring, here are the top PS5 games we recommend.
Even though it's still early in its lifecycle, the PS5 already has an impressive library of games across a wide variety of genres. And 2022 has brought a few new games that are top-tier PlayStation 5 experiences. We've rounded up the best PS5 games right now, from first-party exclusives to generation-defining third-party hits. Only some of the games listed here--Demon's Souls, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, to name a few--are PS5 exclusives, so most of these titles are also available on PS4. For the purposes of this list, both native PS5 games and some PS4 games that got big PS5 updates are included, and we'll continue to update this list periodically to consider new releases. We've listed our picks for the best PS5 games in alphabetical order.
If you're still looking to get a PS5, you can check out our PS5 restock guide as well as our guide for moving from PS4 to PS5. Those who have a PS5 should check out our roundups of the best monitors and 4K TVs that make the most of the PS5's power. And if you own other systems too, take a peak at our guides to the best PS4 games, best Xbox Series X games, best Xbox One games, and best Nintendo Switch games.
Best PS5 Games
Astro's Playroom
Astro’s Playroom may be preloaded on every PS5 console, but it’s also genuinely one of the best platformers in recent years. It’s one of the rare 3D platformers that captures a distinct charm and sense of magic as much as Super Mario. Astro’s Playroom brilliantly introduces PS5 owners to the DualSense and its myriad of new features. Throughout its more than 20 vibrant and colorful levels scattered across six worlds, Astro’s Playroom makes great use of the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which truly immerse you further into the game. It's also an ode to PlayStation history, with Easter Eggs from the games (and tech) that've made the platform iconic through the years. Astro’s Playroom is a simply delightful platformer that would be worth the full price of admission, and it’s certainly the game you should play first on PS5 to marvel at the innovation.
See our Astro's Playroom review.
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Chicory: A Colorful Tale started its life as a PlayStation console exclusive before being ported to Nintendo Switch. That said, we'd argue that the best way to play Chicory is on PS5 in large part due to the DualSense's haptic feedback. A Colorful Tale sees you take up a magical brush after the previous wielder abandons the tool. With the brush, you can color in A Colorful Tale's black-and-white world as you see fit, using paint to solve puzzles and help people with their problems. To explain why A Colorful Tale is so special would be to spoil one of the best games of 2021. Just know that this game has mechanics and puzzles that cleverly embody its themes of self-doubt and the frustration of feeling directionless. And don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom--A Colorful Tale includes plenty of charming moments and silly jokes that are sure to make you smile. It easily earns its spot on this list as one of the best PS5 games.
See our Chicory: A Colorful Tale review.
Control: Ultimate Edition
While Control was a great game when it launched in 2019, it had some issues with performance on PS4, especially on base models. With the power of the PS5, Control runs amazingly well. The particle physics really pop in 4K, and the performance is silky smooth. The Ultimate edition comes with both of Control’s expansions, which expand on a story that’s full of surprises and gripping performances. In Control, you play as Jesse Faden, the new director of the Federal Bureau of Control, a secretive agency that investigates supernatural events. Control’s combat is thrilling, with a great mix of standard third-person gunplay and abilities that ooze with style. The story is thought-provoking and, at times, mind-bending. It’s also elevated by a foreboding atmosphere and beautiful art style. If you missed out on Control the first time around, you can now play it in its ideal form on PS5.
See our Control review.
Deathloop
Deathloop is one of the best PS5 console exclusives thus far, which is pretty ironic considering it was developed by Arkane Lyon--a Bethesda studio that is now owned by Microsoft. The exclusivity deal was struck before Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda, so PS5 users get to experience one of the best first-person shooters in a long time. Deathloop is set on Blackreef island, a strange place where the party never stops and everyone wants to kill our protagonist, Colt. The island is stuck in a time loop, and the only way to break it is by hunting down and killing a list of targets. Colt retains his memories from each loop but so do all of his targets. They know he's coming. Deathloop is an absolutely enthralling shooter that deftly weaves into systems into the loop in a coherent manner that gradually builds over time. It also tells a gripping tale and features some incredible acting. It earned a rare 10/10 in our review.
See our Deathloop review.
Demon's Souls
Demon’s Souls kicked off this generation in style by showing what the PS5 can do. Bluepoint Games’ remake of the 2009 action-RPG that ushered in the iconic Souls series runs like a dream. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering Bluepoint also developed the gorgeous Shadow of the Colossus remake. That said, remaking a game with such a devoted following is risky, but thankfully, Bluepoint remained faithful to the original while drastically overhauling the visuals and overall presentation. The result is a great game made even better. Demon’s Souls’ haunting environment and dangers that lurk within are all the more present with the absurd level of detail on display here.
See our Demon's Souls review.
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 just keeps getting better. The recently released Witch Queen campaign takes Bungie's online shooter to new heights in terms of story and gameplay. Bungie has content plans for Destiny 2 until at least the end of the year, so it's not too late to jump into the shared online world. Plus, Destiny 2 is free to download, allowing you to play a decent chunk of story content as well as competitive multiplayer without spending a dime. Destiny 2 also happens to look incredible in 4K on PS5.
See our Destiny 2: The Witch Queen review.
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
A fast-paced action game with stylish combat is the perfect candidate for a PS5 upgrade. Enter Devil May Cry 5 Special edition, the definitive console version of Capcom’s 2019 action game. DMC 5 Special edition is impressive from a technical perspective and offers three different graphics and performance settings that offer different combinations of improvements such as ray-tracing, 4K resolution, or even gameplay at up to 120fps. It also comes with the Vergil DLC, which lets you play through the game as Dante’s twin brother. Two new modes are included as well: Turbo and Legendary Dark Knight. Turbo speeds the game up, while Legendary Dark Knight adds more enemies to the fight. Overall, the technical improvements and new content make DMC 5 Special Edition worth playing even if you already beat the original on PS4. It’s one of the best action games in recent years and includes one of the deepest combo systems ever in the genre.
See our Devil May Cry 5 review.
Elden Ring
When the PS5's lifecycle comes to an end, it seems likely that Elden Ring will be in contention for the best PS5 game, period. As one of the highest rated games of all time on Metacritic, it's safe to say that Elden Ring matched and exceeded From Software fans' lofty expectation. Elden Ring plays much like the Dark Souls series, but it's set in an absolutely massive open world. In traditional From Software fashion, Elden Ring lets its world do most of the storytelling. The world is utterly captivating and replicates the sense of adventure found in another genre-defying open world game (Breath of the Wild). Like all Soulsbourne games, Elden Ring has demanding and methodical combat systems that can seem like a big mountain to climb. It's worth scaling this beast, though. Elden Ring is the best open world game on PS5 right now. It earned a rare 10/10 in our Elden Ring review.
See our Elden Ring review.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade
Final Fantasy VII Remake earned a rare 10/10 from GameSpot for its exhilarating and strategic combat, charming characters, stunning depiction of Midgar, and the ways it stands on its own apart from the original. Its PS5 version, sold as Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade, majorly upgrades the game's graphics and performance with next-gen power, offering two modes: one that lets you play the game in 4K with a lower frame rate, while the other prioritizes running the game in 60fps with sacrificing some graphical improvements. Notably, Intergrade also includes the Intermission DLC, which features a new story starring the lovable ninja Yuffie, adds new side missions and the Fort Condor minigame, and helps flesh out the wider FF7 universe. Whether you already own and played FF7 Remake on PS4 (in which case you can upgrade your game to the PS5 version for free) or are jumping in for the first time, Intergrade is the definitive version of a must-play adventure.
The Forgotten City
The Forgotten City is a reimagined and expanded version of a popular Skyrim mod. It takes place in a Roman city that abides by the Golden Rule; that is, if anyone sins, the gods will punish everyone equally for their discretion. You essentially play as a detective, conversing with people across the city and solving puzzles while trying to get to the bottom of the central mystery. The Forgotten City has a time loop mechanic, so if the Golden Rule is applied, the loop starts over. It's a wholly engrossing experience thanks to its clever writing, engaging puzzles, and great atmosphere.
See our The Forgotten City review.
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima was the last major exclusive to release on PS4 and made the most of the hardware since it already looked incredible and ran extremely well. The free PS5 upgrade makes the details of Tsushima’s lush open world even more rich and expressive. If you missed out on Ghost of Tsushima at the end of the PS4’s lifecycle, the upgrade, which supports gameplay at 60fps and 4K resolution, makes it look and feel like a native PS5 game. You play as Jin Sakai, a samurai who barely staves off a violent death and sets off on an adventure to thwart the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Ghost of Tsushima has great, fluid combat and well-integrated stealth mechanics. The open-world quest structure does feel fairly familiar, but all of the other aspects make it worth the occasional repetition. Outside of the campaign, there’s a surprisingly awesome co-op multiplayer mode dubbed Legends that adds numerous new layers to an already-great game.
You can also opt for the Director's Cut, which includes a brand-new story expansion that adds to the overall narrative.
See our Ghost of Tsushima review.
God of War
One of the most stunning PS4 games is even prettier on PS5. The PS5 update adds a performance mode with 4K resolution that runs at 60fps. While God of War didn’t necessarily need an update--it’s an awesome game regardless--the higher resolution and frame rate make the environments more gorgeous and the combat more fluid. God of War is one of the best PlayStation exclusives in a long time already, so it’s definitely worth revisiting or playing for the first time on PS5. God of War elevates the series to new heights thanks to a more cohesive, personal story about fathers and sons and methodical combat that still retains all the style the franchise is known for. Action game aficionados shouldn’t miss out on God of War.
Note that PS Plus members can play God of War for free as part of the PlayStation Plus collection.
See our God of War review.
Gran Turismo 7
Though it doesn't have much competition, Gran Turismo 7 is the best racing game on PlayStation 5 so far. That's probably not much of surprise considering the franchise's pedigree, but it's wonderful to experience a return to form for the iconic Gran Turismo brand. As hard as it is to believe, it's been more than eight years since the release of Gran Turismo 6. GT 7 ushers the series into a new, stunning era thanks to the PS5's powerful hardware. Gran Turismo 7 has top-notch car handling, a wide variety of single-player content, and heaps of customization that will undoubtedly make car enthusiasts happy. With more than 30 tracks and 400 cars, Gran Turismo 7 has a lot to offer at launch. If you get one racing game on PS5, it should be Gran Turismo 7.
See our Gran Turismo 7 review.
Hades
Hades is a roguelike that could make you fall in love with the genre. Supergiant Games' heralded action game arrived on PS5 last summer, bringing one of the best modern indie games to a new audience of players. In Hades, you play as Zagreus, the god of rebirth. Your goal is to escape from the underworld, but it won't be easy. Played from an isometric perspective, Hades has fast-paced and challenging combat that relies both on nimble fingers and strategic forethought. Between each run through the enemy-laden rooms, Hades compelling tale filled with interesting gods and goddesses unfolds. With plenty of room for experimentation and a structure that rewards you for sticking with it, Hades is an immensely satisfying action game.
See our Hades review.
Hitman 3
IO Interactive’s Hitman reboot trilogy has proven to be one of the most inventive and interesting stealth-action series ever made. Hitman 3 caps off the World of Assassination trilogy on an all-time high note for the franchise as a whole. The hallmark of the trilogy has been player choice in intricate sandbox-style levels, and that is readily on display in Hitman 3, giving players a dizzying number of ways to tackle objectives as Agent 47. Brilliant level design is complemented by lively characters who draw you into this mesmerizing and often absurd world. Hitman 3 also places a greater emphasis on its story, which trickles down to the atmosphere to create a campaign that feels more consequential. If you haven’t played the previous two games, we’d recommend picking those up, too. Every level from the first two games can be imported into Hitman 3 with visual and gameplay enhancements.
See our Hitman 3 review.
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West is an excellent demonstration of the power of the PS5. Arguably the most beautiful open-world game ever made, Horizon Forbidden West is a visual triumph whether you're playing in performance or graphics modes. Aloy's second adventure takes place after the events of Zero Dawn, with the heroine on a new quest to unearth answers to the past in order to save the future of the world. Horizon Forbidden West has a nice mix of stealth and action-oriented combat when it comes to the signature machines (robot dinosaurs). If you're looking for a gorgeous open-world game with near endless activities, Horizon Forbidden West is bursting at the seams with content. The main quests are the stars of the show, but there are a bunch of compelling sidequests that encourage players to explore. While there might actually be too many systems in Forbidden West, those who like these sorts of open-world games will undoubtedly appreciate how much there is to see and do.
See our Horizon Forbidden West review.
It Takes Two
The second cooperative-only game from Hazelight--the studio behind A Way Out--It Takes Two is a much more successful effort because actually controlling the characters doesn't feel like an afterthought. It's a delightful and experimental platformer set in a fantastical world imagined by a girl during her parents' heartbreaking divorce, and both Mom and Dad are forced to work together as they rekindle their love--via puzzles and jumping challenges, of course. Frequently hilarious and with inventive ideas in nearly every area, It Takes Two is the work of a studio that truly understands its strengths and where its previous games could have been better, and despite director Josef Fares' outspoken, often vulgar statements making him more of a meme than a man, he is also a true creative force. The Oscars may have abandoned him, but the video game industry sure hasn’t, and it's tough to imagine him topping It Takes Two with his next game.
See our It Takes Two review.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Launch edition
The Ultimate edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes with the remaster of one of the best PS4 games and its impressive follow-up. The remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man runs wonderfully on PS5 and makes use of the powerful hardware to offer several modes that boost frame rate and visual quality. Marvel’s Spider-Man also tells a heartwarming and grounded story filled with adept characterization and superb pacing. Even if you already played the original on PS4, the remastered version is worth running through again.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a more compact experience (think: Uncharted: Lost Legacy), but it uses the strong foundation of its predecessor well. Miles’ coming-of-age story is a joy to watch unfold, and the story has plenty of twists of turns. Together, these two games make quite the duo and should be in every PS5 library.
No Man's Sky
No game had a better comeback story last generation than No Man’s Sky, the ambitious space-exploration sim from Hello Games that originally launched in 2016. Over the past four-plus years, Hello Games has changed the narrative from unfulfilled promises to exceeding expectations. From adding a bevy of new features like base-building and space fleet management to introducing entirely new ways to play thanks to multiplayer, No Man’s Sky has become a wonderful experience. On PS5, No Man’s Sky runs in 4K at 60fps, has more detailed planets, and features better lighting and shadows. For a game that focuses on exploration and discovery, No Man’s Sky’s visual and technical improvements make it an even worthier voyage across space.
See our No Man's Sky Next review.
Rainbow Six Siege
Few first-person shooters remain relevant for even a year after its release, but Rainbow Six Siege has managed to steadily build its popularity for seven years. Siege is one of the best tactical shooters ever made thanks to brilliantly designed maps, distinct operators, superb gunplay, and heaps of depth that helps it feel fresh even after all this time. On PS5, Rainbow Six Siege has a performance mode (120fps and dynamic 4K) and resolution mode (60fps and native 4K). Siege looks better than ever on console, and the PS5’s DualSense controller also adds to impactful gunplay with its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
See our Rainbow Six Siege review.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
A PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a thrilling new adventure in the action-platforming series, and it looks and feels incredible on next-gen hardware. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart introduces a lovable new character, Rivet, who teams up with the iconic duo after they're thrust into an alternate dimension. With gorgeous visuals, immersive DualSense functionality, and new traversal tools that refine platforming and combat, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was one of the first games that felt truly "next-gen" and is a must-play for any PS5 owners.
See our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review.
Resident Evil Village
A sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and the series' second mainline game to use first-person view, Resident Evil Village is more than just the memes about its "tall vampire lady." Ethan Winters' second outing is often terrifying, delving into psychological horror more than nearly any other game in the series, but it also manages to feel like a "best of" compilation of other Resident Evil games, cherry-picking elements for its four main sections. One retains the nail-biting tension of constant pursuit seen in Resident Evil 2, while another focuses more heavily on the action of Resident Evil 4 and 5. In the game's scariest area, it leaves Resident Evil and goes full-on PT in a very uncomfortable way, but Capcom smartly limited this to a very small portion of the overall experience so people didn't stop playing in fear. It's not the most even Resident Evil game ever--it's bookended by some pretty mediocre battles--but when it hits its stride, Resident Evil Village is the series at its peak.
See our Resident Evil Village review.
Returnal
Returnal is not a game for everyone--it's extremely difficult and its roguelite structure can feel overwhelming at first--but those who keep playing will be rewarded with one of Housemarque's best games. Essentially a AAA-level third-person shooter with arcade sensibilities, it retains the essence of Housemarque's older, smaller games like Nex Machina and Resogun, with dodging through enemy projectiles and memorizing their attacks playing a huge role. But on top of this is a surprisingly deep story focused on an astronaut named Selene and a planet that she just can't seem to escape, even in death. Shortcuts and a little bit of luck can make the run between the game's six different biomes much less daunting, and little tidbits of exposition and world-building make even your failed runs feel worthwhile. And that's good, because you're likely going to have a lot of them before you see the ending.
See our Returnal review.
The Nioh Collection
Team Ninja’s Nioh series may have flown under the radar since its debut in 2017, but Dark Souls fans and those who like tough challenges in general shouldn’t miss out. Team Ninja remastered Nioh and its 2019 sequel for PS5 and compiled them in The Nioh Collection, a package with more than 100 hours of thrilling action-RPG combat and world-building. Both games are set during the Sengoku period in Japan, but they have different protagonists. Filled with demanding combat, daunting bosses, and a wide mix of weapons with unique traits, the Nioh franchise is quietly a powerhouse within the genre. Both games look great on PS5, and the collection comes with every piece of DLC, which only adds even more solid content to the already lengthy mainline adventures.
See our Nioh review and Nioh 2 review.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Yakuza: Like a Dragon's PS5 version supports native 4K resolution or 60fps with a slight dip in resolution. Like a Dragon is the most experimental entry in the beloved Sega series. With a charming new protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, and an inspired turn-based battle system, Yakuza: Like a Dragon takes the series in a whole new direction. Still, it retains all of the endearing quirks that Yakuza is known for, which makes Like a Dragon a great experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Along with its incredible mainline story, Like a Dragon has a ton of awesome side content that makes seeing and doing everything in its beautiful world a worthwhile endeavor. It's worth noting that while the PS4 version has a free upgrade to PS5, save data doesn't transfer.
See our Yakuza: Like a Dragon review.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation