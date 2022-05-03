The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The 31 Best Mother's Day Gifts For 2022
From games and tech to cute accessories, these Mother's Day gift ideas will show her you care.
Mother's Day 2022 (May 8) is right around the corner, which means you don't have too much time left to pick out the perfect gift for the mom in your life. Thankfully, there's no shortage of incredible products on the market to choose from, and most are available with expedited shipping to arrive at your doorstep before the weekend (unless, of course, you want to get your mom a PS5 or Xbox Series X). If you're looking for Mother's Day gift ideas, you're in luck. We've rounded up 30 of the best Mother's Day gifts that span gaming, tech, and much more.
Our Mother's Day gift guide includes potential presents across multiple price points, from practical items like the Echo Dot and Fitbit Charge 5 to leisure products such as new video games, streaming subscriptions, and gaming accessories. Almost all of these products will arrive before Mother's Day--although some might arrive early next week based on your location or shipping delays. Keep in mind that as we get closer to the big day, stock and shipping estimates could fluctuate, so it's best to get your Mother's Day shopping done early.
Plus, for more Mother's Day gift ideas she may love, check out our guides to the best Animal Crossing merch, best board games, and the best tech gadgets under $50.
A new game
This one's obvious, but if she's already into gaming and you want to surprise her with a new video game, be sure to check out our top picks for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One below. From Pokemon Legends Arceus to Kirby and the Forgotten Land, there are plenty of excellent games released recently that'll provide her hours of entertainment.
Read more
Xbox Deep Pink Controller
Microsoft has released a variety of sleek colors for the Xbox Series X controller over the years. Its latest is Deep Pink--and it's arrived just in time for Mother's Day. Beyond its cool new color palette, this is a standard Xbox controller, meaning the mom in your life will benefit from an ergonomic design, a texture that helps improve grip, and a battery pack that works with both disposable and rechargeable AA batteries. If pink isn't her style, be sure to check out all the other colorways available at Amazon.
Fitbit Charge 5
Whether she's a fitness fanatic or just likes to go for a walk in the evenings, the powerful Fitbit Charge 5 is a great choice for an active mom. The small band offers built-in GPS and sleep-tracking software, and can even measure stress levels and heart rates. The GPS is particularly handy, as it'll let mom check her steps and total activity levels without needing to break out her smartphone. Of course, a powerful app is also available to help track progress--and there's even a premium monthly membership that unlocks more content.
The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook
The world of Tamriel is filled with delicious food. And thanks to this official cookbook, that food can be easily replicated for the dinner table. With more than 60 recipes covering stews, sweets, soups, and more, The Elder Scrolls Cookbook provides detailed instructions to help mom whip up delicious new meals. You'll find it in both hardcover and spiral-bound formats--although we'd highly recommend the spiral-bound for ease of use in the kitchen.
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
If your mom is a bonafide Zelda nerd, it's hard to top this gift. The Hyrule Historia offers an in-depth look at the history of Hyrule--from never before seen concept art to an official in-game timeline, there's not a stone left unturned. The 280-page epic was crafted in collaboration with Nintendo, so you can rest assured it's a high-quality production. If this isn't enough Zelda for the mom in your life, but sure to check out the official Zelda Encyclopedia and Arts & Artifacts collection.
Aluratek LCD Digital Photo Frame
This digital photo frame makes it easy to show off family pictures without overwhelming guests with a shelf full of photos. After plugging it into an outlet and inserting a memory card, the Aluratek LCD Digital Photo Frame will automatically begin a slideshow, switching between all the photos on the card. So if your mom has built up several albums worth of pictures over the years, consider giving this affordable option a closer look.
Gaming Gift Cards
If your mom is the type of person that already has everything she needs, your best bet this Mother's Day might just be a gift card to her storefront of choice. Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo all offer gift cards at a variety of price points--and they're a great option if you can't find anything else that looks like a good fit.
Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Edition
If you're shopping for a mom who has fond memories of classic Super Mario games, the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Edition is a novel gift idea. The tiny gold handheld comes preloaded with Super Mario Bro., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a special version of the juggling game that was included with original Game & Watch models back in the day.
Alternatively, you can purchase The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch, which comes with the original NES classic, Zelda II, and Link's Awakening.
Hori Playstand for Nintendo Switch
Perfect for those who often travel with their Switch or have to share the TV with others, the Hori playstand lets you prop up your Switch and detach the Joy-Cons to play either by yourself or with others. It's also a great option for when you get tired holding up your Switch in handheld mode. Plus, Hori offers it in special Zelda and Mario designs if she'd prefer that over the plain black.
PowerA Enhanced Switch Controllers
We're fans of PowerA's third-party Nintendo Switch controllers--not only are they $20 (or more) cheaper than first-party Switch controllers, which generally sell for $70, but they also feature a variety of stunning Nintendo-inspired designs. This gorgeous design makes for a great gift for Pokemon fans.
PowerA Carry Case For Nintendo Switch
A hard-cover case is an absolute must for Nintendo Switch owners who take the console with them on-the-go. There are plenty of great Switch carrying cases, but if mom is still keeping up with her island in Animal Crossing, this option from PowerA is adorable. The case keeps the Nintendo Switch nice and snug and comes with a zippered mesh pocket to store small accessories as well as an insert for six game cartridges. If you want something more neutral, accessories brand Fintie has a gorgeous rose gold carrying case and Orzly has a no frills plain black case that we like.
Disney+ Subscription
With its vast array of family-friendly content and blockbuster movies from Marvel and Star Wars, Disney Plus is the best streaming service for those with kids in the house as well as for fans of Disney's aforementioned franchises and classic Disney Channel shows. New movies and shows are added to the service every month. The price of Disney Plus is $8 a month or $80 a year.
Netflix and Hulu Gift Cards
Unlike Disney+, Netflix and Hulu don't offer a way to purchase gift subscriptions for loved ones. While that's a bit of a bummer, you can purchase digital gift cards from Amazon for each streaming service. Hulu's gift cards can be purchased for as low as $25, while Netflix goes up from $30. These are particularly nice gifts if you're looking for something last minute and maybe won't get to see mom on Mother's Day. The digital gift cards are delivered instantly via email and can be redeemed on Netflix/Hulu to get a couple of months (or more) of access to two of the best streaming services around.
Lovepop Mother's Day Flower Pop-Up Cards
Sure, you could go to Walmart or a drug store and pick out a Mother's Day card off the shelf that has a heartwarming message. There's nothing wrong with that, of course, but these cards from Lovepop double as a thoughtful gift. The pop-up designs, as shown above, create beautiful flower arrangements. There are also options such as butterflies, birds, hearts, and decorative designs that read "Mom." Plus, these cards are available for pretty low prices, and we can safely say that mom will want to keep this card.
"Motherhood: Like A Walk In The Park" Phone Case
$25
Apparel and accessories store TeePublic has a nice little collection of Mother's Day gear available now, and our favorite is this phone case that any Jurassic Park fan will get a kick out of. This "Motherhood: Like A Walk In The Park" design is available for $25 on a regular phone case or $30 if you upgrade to a thicker protective case, and it's available for practically every iPhone version as well as numerous Samsung models. The way TeePublic works is that every design can be printed on a variety of different products, so you can actually opt to put this on a T-shirt or coffee mug if you think she'd like that more.
A new plant or flowers
Ok, so this isn't gaming or tech-related, but flowers are undeniably a Mother's Day staple, and plants are a fantastic way of bringing a little nature inside when you can't actually go outdoors. UrbanStems has a ton of beautiful bouquets, but the flower delivery service also offers quirky planters like this adorable unicorn bearing a succulent. A Mother's Day bouquet may slowly fade, but a Mother's Day plant is something she can enjoy for a long time.
Pusheen Plush Slippers
Perfect for cat lovers (particularly Pusheen fans), these cozy slippers will help cushion her feet and keep them warm while she's at home. The outsoles also provide a bit of traction to keep her from slipping on hard floors.
Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition
Razer makes some of the best PC gaming headsets on the market. While Razer's products tend to have a "serious" gamer vibe to them, this playful headset is much more relaxed and super cute. The wireless Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition features all of the great tech from the excellent Kraken headphone line, but it's available in pink and has cat ears on the headband. This Bluetooth edition has powerful 40mm drivers, a beamforming microphone, and a low latency connection that keeps audio crisp. If you're willing to spend a little more, the wired Kraken Kitty has even more features and lighting, making it a great option for streamers.
Apple AirPods
Easily one of the most popular earbud options available today, Apple AirPods would make a great gift if mom has an iOS device. Apple AirPods have a unique shape to them that helps provide comfort and stability. With a low latency NFC/Bluetooth wireless support and advanced H1 chip, AirPods offer premium performance in a small package. You can also easily use the AirPods to issue commands to Siri, including changing songs and reading messages. We've chosen the model with the wireless charging case. AirPods can run for up to five hours between charges, but the wireless charging case also holds 24 hours of charge to keep the tunes going.
If she already has a pair of AirPods, you could opt for a more stylish case instead, as there are a lot of cute third-party cases that work with the AirPods or AirPods Pro (just be sure to note which version she has!).
TOZO T6 Wireless Earbuds
AirPods are great, but if you're looking for something a bit more affordable, the TOZO T6 Wireless Earbuds should fit the bill. They don't quite provide the same sound quality as their more expensive rivals, but most listeners will find their acoustics to be more than suitable for music, gaming, and streaming content. Best of all, the earbuds get up to six hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the included case.
Echo Dot
The latest iteration of Amazon's Echo Dot is worth picking up even if mom already has a previous generation version. The new spherical design helps broadcast sound throughout open areas far better than earlier models. As a smart speaker, the Echo Dot is one of the best around. Featuring voice control with Alexa, you can ask the virtual assistant questions, make calls, play music, and much more. The Echo Dot can also serve as a smart home hub, controlling things like the thermostat, lights, and TV (if you have compatible devices).
Echo Show 15
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's newest smart home device, and it's currently on sale for 50 bucks off, just in time for Mother's Day. While it shares many of the same basic features as the Echo Dot, it also has a gorgeous 15.6-inch HD display, which can be used for video calling, watching shows and movies, and even as a security camera feed. The Echo Show 15 has a lot of versatility and can be a major help both practically and for entertainment purposes, which makes it an excellent pick for busy moms. This particular Echo Show model improves on the build quality and style of its predecessors by having a sleek picture frame look.
Kindle Paperwhite
The Amazon Kindle has been around for more than 10 years, and many models later, it's still going strong and serving up digital books to readers. The Kindle Paperwhite is considered one of the best e-readers on the market for its affordability, portable slimness, Bluetooth capability, waterproof protection, and long battery life. If mom loves curling up with a book but can't always make it to the bookstore, an e-reader is a thoughtful gift she'll use for years.
Animal Crossing Water Bottle
Insulated water bottles are incredibly handy and make for great gifts, as they can keep drinks warm or cold throughout the day. If you have an Animal Crossing fan on your Mother's Day shopping list, this adorable water bottle from Controller Gear is a wonderful idea. This teal water bottle is covered with the faces of popular Animal Crossing villagers, including Tom Nook and Isabelle. It holds 17 ounces of fluid and features a leak-proof design with a twist-off lid.
ColourPop Disney Midnight Masquerade
Cosmetics company ColourPop has a wide range of makeup inspired by pop culture. This particular set would be a perfect gift for the mom in your life who loves Disney. ColourPop's Disney Midnight Masquerade features fifteen different shades of eyeshadow based on Disney princesses. There are metallics, glitters, and matte styles. The case also has a gorgeous design that features the princesses under the nighttime stars.
Geek Parenting
This gift is definitely aimed at younger moms who still have little ones in the home. Both humorous and useful, Geek Parenting offers an enlightening look at the deeper lessons that can be gleaned from some of pop culture's most famous fictional relationships, like Frodo and Bilbo, Carl and Michonne, and even Cersei and Joffrey.
Philips Hue White and Color Smart Bulbs
You don't realize how convenient voice-controlled lights are until you start using them on a daily basis. Not only will she be able to easily control these lights using her voice; she can also choose the color, level of warmth, and more. The voice control works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant, and you can also control the lights through the Philips Hue App.
Tile Mate
If she's someone who's constantly losing her keys, phone, and pretty much anything she sets down, the Tile Mate was pretty much made for her. This handy finder can be attached to a keychain, a handbag, a favorite toy, or any other object that's prone to getting lost--and when it does, you can use the Tile app to ring the Tile if it's nearby or see its location on a map.
Housbay White Noise Machine
If the mom on your list has trouble sleeping, a white noise machine might be just the thing she needs to drift off into a blissful sleep. Housbay's white noise machine has 31 different sounds to choose from and features an automatic timer to turn the machine off. While there is no shortage of white noise machines, we chose this Housbay model due to its affordable price and nice wood grain design.
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Those who spend a lot of time sitting throughout the day know that your neck and back tend to stiffen up, and it's quite uncomfortable. This neck and back massaging pillow helps soothe muscle pain and knots with deep tissue kneading. It has eight heated massaging nodes that can operate at three different strengths. The PU leather and mesh design is durable and comfortable, and the shape of the pillow allows you to massage multiple problem areas at the same time.
More Tech Picks From GameSpot
- Best 4K TVs For Gaming
- Best Monitor For PS5, Xbox Series X
- Best Gaming Chairs
- + Show More More Tech Picks From GameSpot Links (5)
- Best Cheap Gaming Monitors In 2022
- The Best PC Gaming Headsets For 2021
- The Best Nintendo Switch Controllers You Can Buy
- The Best VR Headsets In 2020
- The Best Webcam For 2021: Top Picks For Streaming On Twitch And YouTube
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation