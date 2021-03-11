The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Monitor For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2021
If you're not interested in a new TV, the next best option for your PS5 or Xbox Series X is a 4K gaming monitor.
Best monitor for PS5 and Xbox Series X
LG 27" 27GN950-BSee at Amazon
Runner-up for best monitor
Acer Predator 27" XB273KSee at Amazon
Best high-end monitor
LG 48" CX OLEDSee at Amazon
Best budget monitor
Asus TUF 28" VG289QSee at Amazon
Best Xbox Series S monitor
LG 32" 32GK650F-BSee at Amazon
Gaming monitors are typically used in conjunction with PCs, but they can also be a great option for consoles. With the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there's increased interest around not only 4K TVs but also monitors that take full advantage of the next-gen consoles' power. The PS5 and Xbox Series X will work well on almost any quality screen, but you'll need a monitor with HDMI 2.1 to take full advantage of the consoles' capabilities and play games in 4K at 120fps. At the moment, there are no monitors on the market that boast HDMI 2.1 ports, but if you're not looking to take advantage of 4K and 120Hz at the same time, you can save some money on a more affordable monitor. Before we get into our recommendations, here's what you need to know about picking the best monitor for PS5 or Xbox Series X right now.
What is HDMI 2.1?
HDMI 2.1 is the latest HDMI spec that can transmit 48Gbps of information, which allows for a 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR. HDMI 2.1 also provides two benefits to gaming specifically. Variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM) offer a smooth, tearless image and virtually no lag between your inputs and the action. The PS5 and Xbox Series X both boast HDMI 2.1 and can display gameplay at 4K and 120Hz--the PS5, however, does not currently feature support for any adaptive sync, including VRR, FreeSync, and G-Sync.
Can I use the PS5 and Xbox Series X on my HDMI 2.0 monitor?
HDMI 2.1 is backwards compatible with HDMI 2.0 cables and devices, so you're able to enjoy the PS5 and Xbox Series X on any HDMI-compatible screen you own. You won't be able to take advantage of the consoles' 4K and 120Hz capabilities or the other benefits HDMI 2.1 provides, but most games don't run at 4K and 120Hz anyway, so you won't be missing out on too much. And games that do support 4K and 120Hz (like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) offer other modes that are enjoyable on their own.
What is 120Hz?
This isn't a new thing in the realm of PC gaming, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X mark the first time console gamers have been subjected to higher refresh rates. Most TVs and monitors feature 60Hz panels that can display up to 60fps. 120Hz panels can display up to 120fps and--when paired with adaptive sync tech like VRR, FreeSync, or G-Sync--provide an extremely smooth-looking image. This results in better-looking gameplay while also improving responsiveness and reaction time--a higher refresh rate can make it easier to react to enemies coming around corners or projectiles flying in your direction.
While no HDMI 2.1 monitors are currently on the market, that's about to change. Brands are already starting to announce HDMI 2.1-capable 4K monitors, like the Acer Nitro XV282K KV (expected to launch in May) and the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ (set to release by the end of March). In the meantime, however, you can make use of 120Hz gaming on the new consoles by lowering your resolution to 1080p--that way, you'll have enough bandwidth to send through a 120Hz output. This story will be updated as monitors with HDMI 2.1 start to release, but in the meantime, check out some of the best Xbox Series X and PS5 monitor options currently available below.
Best monitor for PS5 and Xbox Series X
LG 27" 27GN950-B
LG makes some of the best displays on the market, and when it comes to 4K and 120Hz+ options, they can't be beat. The 27-inch LG 27GN950-B provides gorgeous images on its 4K IPS panel, combining vibrant colors and a smooth, clear image to make it one of the best 4K gaming monitors out there today. It boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR600, and FreeSync Premium with G-Sync compatibility. That's paired with an ultra-thin bezel and RGB lighting on the back that can sync with your gameplay.
Runner-up for best monitor; a cheaper alternative
Acer Predator 27" XB273K
If you want to save a bit of money but still want 4K and a fast refresh rate, the Acer Predator XB273K is a solid choice. Its IPS panel boasts both 4K and a 120Hz refresh rate while also providing its users with HDR400 and FreeSync with G-Sync compatibility. It has excellent colors, a clean image, and a shade shield if you're worried about your room's lighting interfering with the screen. The Acer Predator XB273K is a quality monitor that doesn't feel like too much of a step down from the LG 27GN950-B.
Best high-end monitor for PS5 and Xbox Series X
LG 48" CX OLED
The LG CX OLED is our choice for best 4K TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but its 48-inch model also makes for an excellent PC gaming monitor. The LG CX features great gaming features, including FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatibility, low-latency gaming modes, and more. It also boasts a gorgeous 4K 120Hz OLED panel backed up by four HDMI 2.1 ports. That makes it perfect for the PS5, Xbox Series X, RTX 30 series graphics cards, and all of their related features. OLED panels also provide the best colors out there today, especially in darker images--the blacks on the LG CX are about as perfect as it gets.
Best budget monitor for PS5 and Xbox Series X
Asus TUF 28" VG289Q
If you're on a tight budget, there are still some solid 4K monitors at affordable prices. One of the best is the Asus TUF VG289Q. It's a 28-inch monitor in the $400 price range that boasts a 4K IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. That means you won't be able to use 120Hz performance modes, but this monitor still packs an exceptional experience without the ultra-high refresh rate. In addition to 4K and 60Hz, it features HDR support and FreeSync, the latter of which works well with the Xbox Series X.
Best monitor for Xbox Series S
LG 32" 32GK650F-B
The Xbox Series S is a less powerful console that targets 1440p and 120Hz. That means you don't need a 4K monitor to enjoy the best image it can provide. 1440p scales well to 4K, though if you want the best 1440p screen, the LG 32-inch 32GK650F-B gaming monitor balances performance and price exceptionally well. It features a 1440p resolution (2560x1440), a 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support, all of which will pair very nicely with the Series S. It also has a thin bezel, giving it an attractive, sleek look. You get all this for $400--or less if it's on sale--making this an excellent choice for those with the budget Xbox.
