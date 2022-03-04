Best Cheap Gaming Chairs In 2022

If you're looking for a gaming chair on a budget, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best cheap gaming chairs available in 2022. All 10 of our picks can be purchased on Amazon, and many of them are only around $100. While you won't get the same premium materials found in some of the best gaming chairs--which can cost upwards of $500 or more--you're still getting a stylish chair that has ergonomic support aimed at lengthy play sessions.

We've only chosen chairs with a plethora of highly-rated user reviews on Amazon. Many of these budget gaming chairs can be purchased for around $100, and some of them are even cheaper. These gaming chairs sacrifice in some departments, of course. Most notably, they are made with cheaper materials, so durability can be an issue. If you plan on using your gaming chair daily for both work and play, you might want to opt for a higher end chair that will retain its shape and comfort throughout years of use.

There are a number of reasons to add a gaming chair to your setup at home. Yes, they tend to look cooler than the average desk chair, but they also have tangible benefits. Gaming chairs are typically designed for comfort throughout lengthy sessions--whether you're sitting at your desk working or leaning back to relax while playing your favorite games. They have taller backs to support your head and neck, lumbar support, and some even have footrests. Plus, have we mentioned these racing-style chairs look really cool?

The ergonomic design of gaming chairs puts them above some standard office chairs, mainly due to the added lumbar and head/neck support. If you're finding that your lower back is sore after sitting in a regular desk chair, an ergonomic gaming chair is a great option for you.

