Best Cheap Gaming Chairs In 2022
While gaming chairs can be pricey, you don't have to break the bank to get a stylish and comfortable chair. Here are 10 budget-minded gaming chairs.
If you're looking for a gaming chair on a budget, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best cheap gaming chairs available in 2022. All 10 of our picks can be purchased on Amazon, and many of them are only around $100. While you won't get the same premium materials found in some of the best gaming chairs--which can cost upwards of $500 or more--you're still getting a stylish chair that has ergonomic support aimed at lengthy play sessions.
We've only chosen chairs with a plethora of highly-rated user reviews on Amazon. Many of these budget gaming chairs can be purchased for around $100, and some of them are even cheaper. These gaming chairs sacrifice in some departments, of course. Most notably, they are made with cheaper materials, so durability can be an issue. If you plan on using your gaming chair daily for both work and play, you might want to opt for a higher end chair that will retain its shape and comfort throughout years of use.
There are a number of reasons to add a gaming chair to your setup at home. Yes, they tend to look cooler than the average desk chair, but they also have tangible benefits. Gaming chairs are typically designed for comfort throughout lengthy sessions--whether you're sitting at your desk working or leaning back to relax while playing your favorite games. They have taller backs to support your head and neck, lumbar support, and some even have footrests. Plus, have we mentioned these racing-style chairs look really cool?
The ergonomic design of gaming chairs puts them above some standard office chairs, mainly due to the added lumbar and head/neck support. If you're finding that your lower back is sore after sitting in a regular desk chair, an ergonomic gaming chair is a great option for you.
If you're interested in rounding out a new gaming setup, make sure to take a look at our picks for the best gaming desk. And if you're planning on using your new chair to stream, make sure to also take a look at our roundups for the bst capture cards, budget monitors, webcams for streaming, gaming headsets, and accessories for streaming. Looking for a nice PC to pair your new gaming chair with? Check out our guide on how to build a gaming PC.
Best overall budget gaming chair
Homall S-Racer
The Homall S-Racer has more than 48,000 user reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.3/5. It's available in a variety of colors, including black, blue/black, and red/blue, pink, and purple. You're getting all of the same features found in most of the chairs on this list except for the whole adjustable armrest thing, including a backrest pillow and a headrest pillow. However, it's a even cheaper than similar styles because of this omission.
Once again, you can adjust the wide lumbar cushion and remove the headrest. The sponge cushion contours to the shape of your body and rises back to normal between uses. It also has a gas-powered spring to raise and lower the height and reclines to 180 degrees. As a nice touch, the rubber wheels have a race car design.
Best customization
Gtracing gaming chair
This racing-style Gtracing gaming chair has a standard racing chair-style design, and it also happens to be one of the most popular budget gaming chairs on Amazon. With an average 4.3/5 stars and over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, the Gtracing chair is a crowd-pleaser. Featuring an adjustable lumbar cushion backrest and removable headrest pillow, the Gtracing gaming chair has everything you need to remain comfortable while sitting for long durations--which is exactly what you want in a cheap gaming chair.
Its ergonomic design makes this cheap chair really stand out. The recessed seat cushion is guarded on each side by raised leather wings, and the back cushion has a simplistic yet striking look. The racing chair has adjustable armrests and a gas-powered spring for altering its height. You can recline all the way back to 170 degrees, too, which is impressive in a cheap gaming chair.
Best understated design
Vitesse gaming chair
While some prefer gaming chairs that stand out, others might want the design without the flair the average PC gaming chair provides. That's where this budget gaming chair from Vitesse comes in. This slick, all-black chair has an understated look but boasts most of the same features as other chairs on this list. Along with the adjustable lumbar support, the Vitesse gaming chair has a fairly big neck pillow that will probably double as a headrest pillow for most people.
It reclines back to 180 degrees and has an adjustable rocking dial to modify how much the chair sways. Of course, the chair has an easy-to-use lever to adjust the height and a locking mechanism to prevent inadvertent changes. At just $149, the Vitesse chair is a stellar deal. Keep in mind that like most chairs in the sub-$150 range, you cannot adjust the height of the armrests. If you like the design of the Vitesse but want something a tad flashier, blue, white, red, purple, and teal color options are available, too.
Best for fans of first-person shooters
Musso camouflage chair
For fans of Call of Duty and other war shooters (or hunters in general), Musso has a pair of nice camouflage gaming chairs that are highly-rated on Amazon with more than 500 user reviews. Like other chairs on this list, these camouflage chairs each have a soft, adjustable lumbar pillow and removable headrest. The gas spring adjusts the height, while the padded armrest can also be shifted up and down easily.
The chair fully reclines to 180 degrees and swivels 360 degrees. It's on the upper end of prices on this list at $190, but Musso's chairs use high-quality components, including thick artificial PU leather to prevent wear and tear, a steel frame, and high-density sponge to retain its bounce through years of use.
Best for added comfort
Luckracer gaming chair
Luckracer's gaming chair is a solid option for those who are looking for a gaming chair with a little extra cushion. As you can tell by the picture, it's a tad bulkier than most of the chairs on this list. The seat cushion is filled with double density cold foam, making it look closer to a movie theater seat than a desk chair.
It's also fitted with padded armrests, an adjustable lumber pillow, and a head pillow. A retractable footrest allows you to kick back and relax while reclining at up to 135 degrees. Larger people may find this chair to be more comfortable than some of our other picks.
Best for Marvel fans
Marvel gaming chairs
Marvel fans can add some superhero style to their gaming setups with gaming chairs designed around three popular Marvel heroes: Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America. All three chairs have something to love from a design standpoint. Each chair features a head/neck pillow as well as lumbar pillow, which has the added benefit of featuring a built-in massager.
Each chair has thick armrests, a tilt tension dial, and height adjustment bar. One major downside of these Marvel chairs--at least the ones at this price point--is that they only tilt back, they don't recline. So if you plan on using your chair away from your desk, you might want to avoid these.
Best traditional chair with footrest
Shuanghu gaming chair
For a hybrid option that works at your desk and in front of the TV when lounging, check out the Shuanghu gaming chair. While it's comparable in price to other racing seat chairs on this list, it adds a retractable footrest that you can use while reclining up to 150 degrees.
Shuanghu's gaming chair features dedicated lumbar and head pillows, too. One downside here is that besides the recline feature and adjusting the seat height, it's pretty rigid in terms of customization. The lumbar and head pillows are built to stay in the same spot.
Best budget floor rocker with built-in tech
X Rocker Surge floor chair
Gaming floor chairs have been around for decades, and while the newer desk chairs are often seen as the "gaming chair," some floor chairs still rock. Take the X Rocker Surge for instance. In addition to looking like it was jacked from a race car, it comes equipped with two speakers, a subwoofer, and is bluetooth compatible with mobile devices and PCs to output sound. If you want to run the sound from game consoles like Xbox One/Xbox Series X, PS4/PS5, and Switch, you'll need to hardwire it with an HDMI audio splitter.
The X Rocker Surge has an ergonomic design to promote lumbar comfort. While floor chairs don't necessarily work well in a home office setting, they're ideal for game rooms and basements, especially if you have kids at home or are a console gamer yourself. It's also the lowest-hanging kind of PC gaming chair that isn't a bean bag, assuming you have the right gaming setup for it.
Best no nonsense floor rocker
Best Choice Floor Rocker
If you don't care about built-in audio and want a floor rocker that's both more spacious and cheaper, this rocker from Best Choice Products (really) has a 4.4 star average on Amazon based on more than 6,000 reviews. It sits slightly off the floor thanks to its wide base that swivels the full 360 degrees. You can use it in an upright position, or set it back to recline. One of the best features of this floor rocker is that it quickly folds for storage, so you can get it out of the way if need be. It has an adjustable back cushion to support your lower back and spine. Best Choice's floor rocker is available in gray, blue, cream, red, and pink.
Best gaming recliner
Homall gaming recliner
Doubling as a nice gaming chair and a regular recliner, Homall's gaming recliner is quite different from other chairs on this list. It looks like one of the seats you'd see in an updated movie theater, which is nice, though that does mean it lacks some of the features of other chairs, like an adjustable armrest. The two-tone design comes in red/black, white/black, and blue/black--though all of them lean heavy into a traditional black look. The recliner has a lumbar cushion and headrest pillow like you'd see in rolling gaming chairs, but it's obviously much more spacious and is meant to stay put in one spot in front of your TV. Additionally, the lumbar cushion has a built-in massager that has multiple different modes and intensities that can be cycled through with the included remote. The PU leather build helps with comfort, too.
The recliner has three modes: game mode (upright), TV mode (leaned back with footrest partially up), and napping mode for when you're all tuckered out. Despite being more of a conventional recliner, it still features the same artificial leather and cushions you'd see in regular rolling gaming chairs. The chair also has pockets on each side to store remotes, cables, books, and other small essentials you want nearby, so you won't even miss the lack of 4D armrests.
