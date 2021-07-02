Best Buy 4th Of July Sale Is Live: 4K TVs, Gaming Laptops, MacBook Pro, And More

Apple TV deals aren't nearly as common as discounts on Roku and Fire TV sticks, but right now you can save $20 on one of our favorite streaming devices. Apple TV offers 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In addition to supporting all of your favorite streaming services, it also has Airplay built-in, so you can instantly view your photos and movies from your iOS device on your TV. You can also download movies and TV shows, play games via Apple Arcade, and control your viewing experience with Siri voice commands.