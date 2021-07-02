The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Buy 4th Of July Sale Is Live: 4K TVs, Gaming Laptops, MacBook Pro, And More
Best Buy's Fourth of July sale runs through Monday, July 5.
Best Buy has kicked off its annual 4th of July sale with hundreds of deals on tech, entertainment, and more. The sale includes some nice discounts on 4K TVs, including $400 off a Sony Bravia 4K smart TV and a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for under $700. You can also save on select laptops like the Asus Rog Zephyrus gaming laptop and MacBook Pro with the M1 chip. We've rounded up a handful of highlights from Best Buy's 4th of July sale below, but make sure to check out the site for the full slate of deals. Also, make sure to take a look at our roundup of the best 4th of July sales, as Best Buy is far from the only retailer offering great deals this weekend.
Sony Bravia 65" 4K Smart Google TV
$1,400 (was $1,800)
If you're looking for a TV for gaming on Xbox Series X or PS5, the Sony Bravia XR X90J is a solid option. This 65-inch 4K TV is equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports that optimize picture on the new consoles. This particular model is a smart Google TV, so it has Google Assistant built-in and access to all of the popular streaming apps out of the box. It's on sale for $400 off at Best Buy this weekend.
Samsung 70" 4K Smart Tizen TV
$680 (was $750)
For those searching for a large 4K TV without breaking the bank, this option from Samsung is definitely worth checking out. At $680, the Samsung 70-inch Class 7 4K smart TV is an excellent deal. It uses Samsung's Crystal UHD technology to deliver a crisp and vibrant picture and features true 4K resolution (as well as HD upscaling) and HDR. That said, those gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X would be better off with the Sony option listed above, as this Samsung TV doesn't have HDMI 2.1.
Asus Rog Zephyrus 14" Gaming Laptop
$1,350 (was $1,500)
The Asus Rog Zephyrus is a versatile mid-range gaming laptop that offers impressive performance at a reasonable price. On sale at Best Buy for $150 off this weekend, the Rog Zephyrus is fitted with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 14-inch display has a 144Hz refresh rate, and the internal speakers have Dolby Atmos technology built-in.
MacBook Pro 13.3" with M1 Chip
$1,100 (was $1,300)
Best Buy has an excellent deal on the latest model MacBook Pro with the M1 chip this weekend. Normally $1,300, you can grab this model for only $1,100 right now. The M1 chip features an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, which makes it a performance workhorse. It has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Apple TV 4K 32GB
$140 (was $160)
Apple TV deals aren't nearly as common as discounts on Roku and Fire TV sticks, but right now you can save $20 on one of our favorite streaming devices. Apple TV offers 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In addition to supporting all of your favorite streaming services, it also has Airplay built-in, so you can instantly view your photos and movies from your iOS device on your TV. You can also download movies and TV shows, play games via Apple Arcade, and control your viewing experience with Siri voice commands.
