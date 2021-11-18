The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Black Friday Streaming Device Deals: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, And More
Here's a look at the best deals on streaming devices that'll turn your TV into a modern hub of entertainment.
While TVs have gotten smarter and more prevalent in the market over the last few years, plenty of people are content to sit with their current devices until an upgrade is absolutely necessary. Those older TVs naturally can't access the Internet and connect with the number of streaming services out there on their own, but can they can tag team with a dedicated streaming device to gain access. We've rounded up the best Black Friday streaming device deals available right now. All of these devices are easy to use and help you quickly connect to services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max. For more help in deciding what to pick, check out our guide on the best media streaming devices.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
$25 (was $50)
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is jam-packed with features, and in addition to the vast number of streaming apps that it supports, it also has Twitch integration so that you can sit back with a few gaming streams at night. Easy to use, the Fire Stick 4K also provides a superb picture with its 4K HDR output, has voice commands that pair well with other Amazon products like the Echo Dot, and hands-free controls thanks to Alexa voice commands.
Roku Premiere
$20 (was $40)
The Roku Premiere main draw is a price tag that's too good to be true. While that retail price is no joke, it does come with a few drawbacks such as a remote control that has no volume buttons and a few build quality issues. Ignoring those minor faults, the incredibly well-priced Roku Premiere opens up a world of streaming for you and provides it with 4K HDR quality.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
$30 (was $50)
For just a bit more cash, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K addresses any lingering issues from the smaller Roku Premiere stick. All the big names in streaming are available through it, presented in 4K HDR, and Dolby Vision is added to the package. A neat upgrade if your TV is capable of receiving a higher grade of streaming content. While it's a matter of preference, Roku's interface is cleaner than the Fire Stick.
Apple TV 4K 32GB
$130 (was $160)
Predictably pricier than most of the other entries on this list, Apple TV is still a device that has some great future-proofing ideas contained within it. Wi-Fi 6 takes advantage of speedy Internet connections, the Siri remote has been vastly improved, and other improvements under the hood provide a better picture when you start streaming in your favorite content. Apple TV 4K has 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, resulting in one of the best watching experiences of any streaming device.
Sony UBP-X700/M 4K UHD Streaming Blu-ray Player
$180 (was $250)
The one drawback to a streaming stick is that by nature of its design it's vulnerable to any sudden network outages. With the Sony UBP-X700, at least not having any Internet connectivity isn't too much of a problem as this devices doubles as a Blu-ray player as well. Besides being perfect for your collection of Blu-rays and DVDs, the UBP-X700 also features advanced 4K upscaling, HDR-SDR conversion, and stable streaming from a variety of sources.
