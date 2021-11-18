Best Black Friday Streaming Device Deals: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, And More

While TVs have gotten smarter and more prevalent in the market over the last few years, plenty of people are content to sit with their current devices until an upgrade is absolutely necessary. Those older TVs naturally can't access the Internet and connect with the number of streaming services out there on their own, but can they can tag team with a dedicated streaming device to gain access. We've rounded up the best Black Friday streaming device deals available right now. All of these devices are easy to use and help you quickly connect to services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max. For more help in deciding what to pick, check out our guide on the best media streaming devices.