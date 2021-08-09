Battlefield 5: Log In And Get Two Elite Characters For Free

Anyone looking to increase their Battlefield 5 Elite character roster can pick up Norman Kingsley and Ilse Schattenwolf for free by simply logging in.

According to the fan-made Battlefield news Twitter account Battlefield Bulletin (via a spotlight by Twitter user Apple_Box_tw), booting up and logging into Battlefield 5 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S nets players the Allied Elite Norman Kingsley and the Axis Elite Ilse Schattenwolf. Both typically cost 990 Battlefield Currency, the first-person military shooter's in-game coinage, but are being offered for free.

It's unclear whether Elites, once gifted as a bonus or through other means, remain free or if players have to buy them after some time has passed. In either case, Elites don't alter the flow of gameplay; they're merely cosmetic. Elites do feature a signature look, persona, voice, and special melee weapon.

Norman Kingsley and Ilse Schattenwolf were added to Battlefield 5 in July 2019 as part of Tides of War's fourth chapter, Defying the Odds. The season included new maps and weapons, as well as an increase to the max rank.

Battlefield 5 has 11 Elites in total.

In other Battlefield 5 news, the game (along with seven other titles) is free until October 1 for Amazon Prime subscribers. It's also available to download through Xbox Game Pass, as well as several other older Battlefield games.

The next Battlefield entry, Battlefield 2042, drops on October 22 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Check out our Battlefield 2042 preorder guide to learn about the bonuses and editions. PC players can get the game for 50% off when buying a Western Digital SSD.