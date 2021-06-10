Battlefield 2042: What We Want At E3 2021

E3 is right around the corner, and one of the biggest games at the show will be the recently announced Battlefield 2042. While publisher Electronic Arts is not officially attending E3 2021, the new military shooter will appear at the event through the Xbox briefing. Here's everything we know so far and what we hope to see from Battlefield 2042 at E3 2021.

What We Know So Far

Battlefield 2042 is the next big Battlefield game from DICE. The game is set in the year 2042, which isn't random--it's 100 years after DICE's Battlefield 1942 and 100 years before DICE's futuristic Battlefield 2142. The world is in a difficult place in Battlefield 2042, with the Americans and Russians on the brink of war. While Battlefield 2042 does not have a campaign mode, the game will deliver storytelling through its various seasons of content.

The game promises new weapons and gadgets--and a robot dog--and the biggest Battlefield maps in franchise history that support up to 128 players in a single match. This is just the tip of the iceberg for what we know about the game. Be sure to read up on GameSpot's extended coverage in the links below to catch up with everything we know.

What's Confirmed For E3 2021

As mentioned, EA is not officially attending E3 2021, but Battlefield 2042 is lined up to appear at the joint Xbox/Bethesda briefing on Sunday, June 13. The first gameplay footage for the near-future shooter will debut at Microsoft's event, following the cinematic trailer that showed up on June 9 as part of the official announcement. After E3, you can expect EA to announce further details about Battlefield 2042 during its own EA Play Live event on July 22.

Gallery

What We Hope To See At E3 2021

Cinematic trailers are fun, and Battlefield 2042's looked great. But people want to see gameplay, and EA is set to deliver during the Xbox event. Battlefield 2042 ups the ante by increasing the player count to 128 in a single match, which is twice the previous player cap. Here's to hoping that the gameplay footage shows off this epic-scale warfare and provides a glimpse at how combat will flow on such a massive scale.

Another new element in Battlefield 2042 are environmental effects such as sandstorms and tornadoes, and EA could really have a mic drop moment if the gameplay it shows off ties all these elements together in a cohesive package that gets fans hyped up to see more. The game is set in the near future, so we're hoping to see some of the futuristic gadgetry and weapons, too, like the killer robot dogs and the wingsuits that have been featured in trailers.

Overall, though, EA needs to demonstrate why a multiplayer-only game with battle passes is worth the asking price of $70 when games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Halo Infinite are all offering free multiplayer in 2021. Battlefield is one of the most popular and enduring FPS franchises out there, and I'm very excited to see what EA has in store.