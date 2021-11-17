Xbox Backwards Compatibility Game Pass Titles Leaving This Month WoW Classic Season Patch Notes PS5 Restock Tracker Black Friday PlayStation Deals Series X Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

Battlefield 2042's Rubber Banding Issues Being Investigated By DICE

Rubber banding is the latest issue Battlefield 2042 players have had to deal with.

By on

Comments

DICE, one of the developers behind Battlefield 2042, has added another one of the game's issues to a growing list of problems it's investigating. The bug this time around is rubber banding, the enemy of many a first-person shooter, which players are experiencing in the game's main game mode, All-Out Warfare.

In a post on the Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter account, an official account that posts about technical problems and bug reporting for Battlefield titles, any rubber banding players experience isn't their fault. "This is an issue occurring on our side," reads the tweet, "and we're all over it."

Click To Unmute
  1. Elden Ring | Every Boss Fight in the Closed Network Test
  2. Let's Play Elden Ring | Every Boss Fight in the Closed Network Test
  3. Surprise Halo Infinite Multiplayer Launch... Call Out Of Work
  4. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Surprise Drop Livestream
  5. Far Cry 6: Vaas Insanity DLC - Horrors In The Volcano
  6. Fortnite X Naruto Hidden Leaf Village Adventure Creative Mode Gameplay
  7. Activision Employees Stage Walkout Following Bombshell Bobby Kotick Report | GS News
  8. Cheats Gone Missing In GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition | GameSpot News
  9. Steam Deck Delayed! | GameSpot News
  10. Among Us Added 4 New Roles! | GS News
  11. Oh No! Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Leaked! | GameSpot News
  12. Nintendo’s Most Disliked Video Ever... Fans Are Still Mad | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Battlefield 2042 Is Missing Features According To Fans | GameSpot News

Rubber banding is an issue as old as online multiplayer games. The issue itself results in players snapping between two positions on a map, hence the name. It stems from high latency or packet loss, as a player's position in-game desynchronizes with the location the game server has them in. The server then bounces players back in an attempt to get a player's client-side and server-side position back in sync.

While Battlefield 2042's developers are already fixing rubber banding, it's the latest in a long line of issues players have had to deal with since the game launched in early access. On the day the game came out, players were by and large unable to actually play due to an error message that read, "Unable to load persistence data."

Other adjustments have also come to Battlefield 2042, including a boost in ticket counts for Breakthrough, one of the game's All-Out Warfare game modes, changes to Dozer's shield, and the Prox Sensor being removed because it was linked to rubber banding.

Best Battlefield Games, Ranked: Looking Back On The Series Ahead Of Battlefield 2042
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Battlefield 2042
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)