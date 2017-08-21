Battlefield 1's Complete Revolution Edition Announced, Available Now

Players still looking to jump into Battlefield 1 have a chance to pick up the game and its DLC all at once. During its Gamescom livestream, EA unveiled Battlefield 1: Revolution, a new edition of the multiplayer shooter that releases today for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Revolution is the complete edition of Battlefield 1. It retails for $60 and includes the base game as well as its premium pass, which gives players access to four DLC expansions: They Shall Not Pass, In the Name of the Tsar, Turning Tides, and Apocalypse. Each expansion offers new maps, weapons, and game modes. Those who purchase the Revolution edition will also receive the Red Baron, Lawrence of Arabia, and Hellfighter packs, each of which contains items, vehicles, and emblems based on their respective heroes.

Battlefield 1's next DLC pack, In the Name of the Tsar, releases in September. It adds six maps, two Operations, 11 new weapons, and other content to the popular shooter. The game's penultimate expansion, Turning Tide, follows in December and lets players "partake in amphibious warfare." The last DLC pack, Apocalypse, is scheduled to arrive in early 2018.

Coinciding with the release of Revolution, a new map is also available to play today. Battlefield 1 season pass owners can now jump into Lupkow Pass, one of the new maps from the forthcoming In the Name of the Tsar expansion. It features snow-covered battlefields and "treacherous vertical drops." A closed alpha test for Battlefield 1's new 5v5 Incursions mode kicks off in September.