Battlefield 1's New Competitive Mode Unveiled As Incursions, Alpha Sign-Ups Coming Soon

DICE has provided the first details about Battlefield 1's new mode, Incursions. This is a competitive-focused mode, and certain players will have a chance to try it out quite soon.

Incursions mode features 5v5 matches and "fast, strategic gameplay." Despite the low player count, vehicles are present, though it sounds as if they not be quite as commonplace as in standard matches. One major change is a draft system used to select your kit before a match begins, which places additional emphasis on teamwork and coordination.

DICE intends for Incursions to be particularly fun to watch. This will be accomplished in part through changes to the scoring system "where every point matters." Specific details regarding these adjustments were not shared. A brief video of the mode was shared during EA's Gamescom stream today; we'll bring that to you once it's available.

Ahead of its official release, an alpha test for Incursions will begin in September. Those interested in participating can sign up for it on Battlefield's official website today. It will provide access to eight kits (Trench Surgeon, Control Leader, AT Assault, Battle Mechanic, Mortar Support, Raid Leader, Shock Assault, Proximity Recon) on a modified version of the Giant's Shadow map. Better weapons and abilities can be access by ranking up, which factors in a "combination of time and performance."