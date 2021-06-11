Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mastery Challenges Update Arrives June 15

Repeatable, high-level challenges are coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla thanks to a new content update arriving on June 15. Called Mastery Challenges, these trials will put players' skills to the test and reward them with new weapons, settlement decorations, and tattoos for Eivor.

A video posted to Ubisoft's YouTube channel detailed everything players can expect in the update. According to the video, players will be able to participate in Mastery Challenges once they reach power level 221. After that, a meteor should land just outside Ravensthorpe. At the crash site, players will meet Hilderand, a new NPC that will join the settlement and give players access to Mastery Challenges.

Challenges can be accessed at any of five new shrines that will appear across England. Each shrine offers three different trials for players to complete: a Trial of the Bear, Trial of the Wolf, and Trial of the Raven. Each trial will test players in their combat, archery, and stealth skills respectively.

Trials will set out specific challenges for players to complete to earn points. For instance, a Trial of the Wolf shown during today's video would only award points to a player for getting headshot kills, hitting weak points, or killing all the targets in an area. Body shots or indirect kills wouldn't net any points.

By earning points, players also earn medals, which in turn also earn them various energies. These energies can be redeemed with Hilderand for new weapons, settlement decorations, and tattoo patterns. Completing every trial will also "reveal a secret treasure," according to Ubisoft community manager Dan St. Germain.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is also scheduled to make an appearance at Ubisoft's Forward event at E3. The show is set to start on June 12 at 12 PM PT / 3PM ET, and will include other Ubisoft titles like Far Cry 6 and the recently-named Rainbow Six Extraction.