Assassin's Creed Movie "Took Itself Too Seriously," Star Michael Fassbender Says

While movie adaptations of video games don't exactly have a great track record, hopes were high for last year's Assassin's Creed. The movie had a high-profile cast, acclaimed director, and big budget, as well as a big following for Ubisoft's games series.

Unfortunately, the film was met with poor reviews and a disappointing box office take, putting hopes of a sequel into doubt. Now, star Michael Fassbender has spoken about what he thinks went wrong with the movie, and what the chances of a follow-up are.

Speaking to Movienco, Fassbender said that he didn't think that the film was "entertaining" enough. "For sure, it wasn't ideal," he said. "I think we missed an opportunity there a little bit. So we'll wait and see what Ubisoft are coming up with. But right now I don't know.

"I would make it more entertaining, that's really the main note. The feeling of the film, I think it took itself too seriously and I would get to the action a lot quicker. I think there's three beginnings of the film, which is a mistake."

Before Assassin's Creed was released last December, there was talk of potentially two more movies, with Fassbender onboard to produce and star. However, the film only made $54 million in the US, with a worldwide total of $240.6 million from a production budget of $125 million.

The latest game in the series, Assassins Creed Origins, comes out on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on October 27. In addition, the next big-screen games adaptation, Tomb Raider, arrives in March next year. The movie stars Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, and the first trailer was released last month.