Apex Legends PS5 Edition Spotted On PSN Database

After years of development work, Apex Legends might finally get a PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade soon.

An upgraded version of Apex Legends might be arriving soon, as patch-tracking website PlayStation Game Size has spotted a PS5 version of the popular battle royale on the PSN database.

Measuring in at a reported 80GB without updates, this would give the game a notable upgrade compared to its current version. PlayStation and Xbox owners are still playing backwards-compatible versions of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 edition's biggest new-gen upgrade being a performance boost that pushes the resolution up to 1440p.

Now Playing: Apex Legends: Dark Depths Event Trailer

Back in 2020, publisher EA told fans that more enhancements for the game were being worked on and planned for 2021, although these were apparently delayed since then.

In February 2021, Respawn Vancouver team director Steven Ferreira said that a frame-rate of 120 fps was one aspect of the game that the studio was working on, while Respawn’s former director of communications Ryan Rigney assured fans back in August 2021 that development was still continuing.

In other Apex Legends news, a new update has fixed the Bangalore's legendary skin, some of the original designs for characters in the game are pure nightmare fuel, and the new Dark Depths event has begun. For more on that mode, you can check out our guide on the brand-new Arenas map.

