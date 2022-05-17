Apex Legends Mobile Is Finally Here

The long-awaited mobile version of Apex Legends is now live in all regions.

The wait is finally over--after releasing a riveting gameplay trailer last week, Respawn Entertainment has officially launched the first season of Apex Legends Mobile, giving players a chance to check out Apex Legends without a console or PC.

Co-developed by Respawn and Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, Apex Legends Mobile allows players to choose from a roster of 10 Legends: Mirage, Wraith, Pathfinder, Gibraltar, Octane, Bloodhound, Lifeline, Caustic, Bangalore, and a new, mobile-exclusive legend named Fade. Complete with its own battle pass, in-game events, and character cosmetics, Apex Legends Mobile has quite a few unique features that are sure to keep players coming back for more.

Now Playing: Apex Legends Mobile: Gameplay Launch Trailer

The game launched with several game modes, including Battle Royale (which will be played on the World's Edge map for the time being) and a 3v3 Arenas-like mode that pits two teams against each other in close combat. As in the original game, the mobile version of Arenas has several rotating maps. A mobile-exclusive Team Deathmatch mode is included, which has a map rotation, and includes Market, Artillery, Overflow, Thermal Station, and Skull Town.

Another unique feature of Apex Legends Mobile is the ability to play in first- or third-person. Players will only be matched with others who have picked the same in-game perspective, so there's no disadvantage for choosing either option. Upon launching the game, players can select their experience level, ensuring a smoother matchmaking experience (this setting can always be changed later). Those who pre-registered for the game will also receive their rewards upon logging in for the first time.

It's clear that Apex Legends Mobile is not a copy-and-paste version of the console/PC game, and Apex Mobile dev Giovanni Ducati has said as much:

“From the start on Apex Legends Mobile, we’ve had the competitive mobile gamer in mind, so we knew we couldn’t just simply port Apex Legends over to iOS and Android. We had to build Apex Legends Mobile from the ground up, to create a mobile experience that was not only as fast, intense, and innovative as the original Apex Legends, but was also a new and unique experience full of new mobile-first content that stands on its own.”

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.

