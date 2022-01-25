Apex Legends Anniversary Event Freebies Include Three Free Characters

Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie, and themed cosmetic packs for each, will be up for grabs starting February 8.

By on

Comments

Apex Legends is celebrating three years of sliding, looting, and shooting with a ton of freebies, including three Legends.

As part of the free-to-play battle royale's third anniversary celebration, EA and Respawn are putting Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie up for grabs. All you'll need to do to permanently unlock each character (and receive some themed cosmetic packs for each, including a legendary pack for Valkyrie) will be to login once a week from February 8 until March 1. Here's the breakdown:

  • Week 1 (February 8-15) to unlock Octane
  • Week 2 (February 15-22) to unlock Wattson
  • Week 3 (February 22-March 1) to unlock Valkyrie

Legends normally cost in-game credits or premium currency to unlock. Most dedicated Apex Legends fans likely already own characters like Octane and Wattson, as the two legends were the first new playable characters added to the game following its 2019 launch. But even if you already own the legends that are being offered for free, you'll still score the Thematic packs for each character.

The anniversary celebration will coincide with the launch of Apex Legends upcoming new season, Defiance. The upcoming season will bring new cosmetics, the new legend Mad Maggie, changes to the Olympus map, and a new 9v9 limited time mode with infinite respawns called Control.

