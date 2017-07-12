Ant-Man And The Wasp Promo Art Reveals Wasp's Costume

It might not have been quite as successful as the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy or The Avengers, but 2015's Marvel adventure Ant-Man was enough of a hit to merit a sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp is set for release next year, and we have a first look at the Wasp's costume. It appears on a banner at Disney's D23 convention in California, and was tweeted by Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly. Check it out below:

The movie will star Paul Rudd as Ant-Man--aka Scott Lang--once more. Michael Douglas is to return as scientist (and Wasp's dad) Hank Pym, while Michael Peña (The Martian, Fury) is back as Lang’s criminal pal Luis. It has also been announced that Randall Park (The Interview, Trainwreck) will play SHIELD agent Jimmy Woo.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be directed by Peyton Reed, who previously helmed the first film. Reed took over from Edgar Wright, who had worked on the movie for many years but left shortly before production began. Wright recently revealed that he has never seen the final film.

In an interview with Modern Myth Media last year, Reed spoke about his plans for the sequel. "For me, as a comic nerd, I have always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team," he said. "That's a lot of what the second movie is really about--how they work together, and what their personal and professional relationships are like.

"To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. To me she's not a supporting character in this movie. It's every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang's."

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018.