Edgar Wright Explains Why He Has Never Watched Ant-Man

Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright was at one point attached to direct Marvel's Ant-Man movie before being replaced by Peyton Reed. Now, the director, whose next movie Baby Driver is out now and getting strong reviews, has come forward to say he hasn't seen Ant-Man and does not plan to.

"I haven't seen it and I haven't even seen the trailer," he told Uproxx (via GamesRadar). "It would kind of like be asking me, 'Do you want to watch your ex-girlfriend have sex?' Like, 'No, I'm good.'"

The closest that Wright came to watching Ant-Man was when he was sitting next to someone on a flight who was watching it. "I don't think they knew who I was," he said. "They were just watching it. That was the closest I came to seeing it."

Did he ever have a peek? "Nope," Wright said, adding that he will never bad-mouth Ant-Man because some of his friends are in it, including Paul Rudd. Wright did get a writing credit for Ant-Man, which is something that he says "sort of makes up for having worked on the script for like eight years."

Also in the interview, Wright said he has "zero regrets" about not doing Ant-Man, before going on to say that his only regret was the time wasted.

Finally, Wright clarified that he did not speak with Reed, Ant-Man's director, during any part in actual production of Ant-Man, though Reed did get in touch during the prep stages. Wright also said Reed reached out recently to congratulate Wright on Baby Driver.

You can read the full interview here at Uproxx.

Wright's new movie, Baby Driver, is in some theatres now. It made $21 million at the US box office this past weekend, finishing in the No. 2 spot, behind only Despicable Me 3.

This story has been updated.