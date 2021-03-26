Animal Crossing Adds Whoopee Cushions, And They Make Several Different Toots

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can grab another new seasonal item for a limited time. To celebrate April Fool's Day, whoopee cushions are available to order from Nook Shopping until April 1. The item costs 400 bells and will be available in different colors each day.

As you'd expect, the whoopee cushion makes various tooting sounds when sat on, ranging from a loud "blrmph" to a more discreet "pfft." We tested the item out, and the staff was impressed by the range and volume of noises it produces. "Wow that's more aggressive than I expected," GameSpot's Chris Pereira said upon hearing the whoopee cushion. You can listen to it for yourself in the clip below.

Replacing every chair around my island with whoopee cushions. pic.twitter.com/AzxHEgq0RN — Kevin Knezevic (@kevknez) March 26, 2021

To get your own whoopee cushion, access the Nook Shopping catalog either from your NookPhone or the Nook Stop terminal in your Resident Services building and open the Special Goods menu. The whoopee cushion will be listed within under the Seasonal tab. As previously mentioned, the colors will rotate out daily, so you'll need to check back daily if you want the full set.

Animal Crossing will add a few more seasonal items over the next few weeks. All month long, you'll be able to purchase prom-themed decorations and clothing from Nook Shopping and the Able Sisters' shop. Additionally, Nook Shopping will stock a Forsythia from April 1-10 to celebrate the South Korean holiday Singmogil, while a cool globe will be available from April 15-22 for Earth Day.

Bunny Day is also just around the corner. The holiday itself takes place on April 4 this year, but you'll once again be able to find various eggs around your island in the days leading up to it. This time around, you'll also be able to purchase several new Bunny Day items at Nook's Cranny from March 28 to April 4.

Sanrio-inspired items and villagers were also recently added to New Horizons. These items are tied to the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo cards, which went on sale in the US today at Target stores. Unfortunately, their rollout was a mess, with many stores selling out of the cards within minutes.