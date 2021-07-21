Amazon Prime Members Can Get Two Battlefield Games For Free This Summer

Prime Gaming gives away at least five free games to subscribers every month, but there are often bonus freebies to take advantage of, too. The latest pair of extra free games are definitely worth snagging. Battlefield 1 is free for Amazon Prime members right now, and Battlefield 5 will be available to claim starting August 2. Now's a great time to check out the most recent entries in the Battlefield series ahead of Battlefield 2042's launch on October 22. Both freebies are EA Origin codes. Once you claim them, you'll receive a key that can be entered in the Origin client.

Battlefield 1 takes place during World War I and was the first entry in the series to feature the non-linear War Stories campaign mode. War Stories is an anthology of missions that an be played in any order and includes a multitude of different perspectives. Of course, Battlefield 1 also has a variety of online multiplayer modes, too. It earned a 9/10 in our Battlefield 1 review. Battlefield 1 is available to claim for free through August 4.

Prime Gaming free Battlefield games

Battlefield 1 -- Available through August 4

-- Available through August 4 Battlefield 5 -- Available August 2-October 1

Battlefield 5 takes players back to World War II. The standout game mode is Grand Operations, which injects narrative into matches that take place across three separate rounds. While the War Stories campaign falters compared to Battlefield 1, it's still worth running through. The gunplay and emphasis on teamwork makes for one of the best multiplayer experiences in series history. It earned an 8/10 in our Battlefield 5 review. Battlefield 5 will be free to claim from August 2 through October 1.

The pair of Battlefield games aren't the only bonus freebies you can claim in the coming months. A trio of LucasArts games are up for grabs on Prime Gaming, with The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition available now. You can also still claim July's lineup of Prime Gaming freebies, including Batman - The Enemy Within and Rad.