All The New Nintendo Switch Trailers From The Indie Games Showcase
See all of the Switch indie games shown off today.
Nintendo revealed a ton of new indie games for Switch during its Nindies Summer Showcase presentation today. In all, the company highlighted 20 titles that are on the way to its new console, including the Super Meat Boy sequel, Super Meat Boy Forever, a brand-new No More Heroes game titled Travis Strikes Again, and many others.
We've put together a roundup of all the trailers from today's presentation below. You can find a full list of the game's announced during the broadcast here.
Super Meat Boy Forever
Floor Kids
Wulver Blade
Poly Bridge
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Earth Atlantis
SteamWorld Dig 2
Mulaka
Yono and the Celestial Elephants
Battle Chef Brigade
Morphies Law
Sausage Sports Club
Light Fingers
Nine Parchments
No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again
