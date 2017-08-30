A Ton Of New Nintendo Switch Games Were Just Announced

Nintendo's Nindies Summer 2017 Showcase has just wrapped up, and as expected, it delivered a look at quite a few indie games for Switch. That included numerous announcements of upcoming games headed to the platform.

Some of these games we already knew about, like SteamWorld Dig 2, which was revealed for Switch during a Showcase stream this spring. However, there were plenty more that we did not. The biggest of the bunch was No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again, a sequel to the original NMH from Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture.

Other notable announcements included Super Meat Boy Forever, Shovel Knight: King of Cards, and Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (which will include all acts, including the as-of-yet unreleased fifth one). Below, you'll find a list of all the Switch games that were featured in the Showcase along with their release windows.