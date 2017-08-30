Watch Nintendo Switch's Indie Game Presentation Livestream Here Today

The next online presentation from Nintendo kicks off today. In just a few short hours, the company will broadcast another "Nindies Summer Showcase," and you can follow along with the presentation right here via the YouTube embed below.

The Nindies Summer Showcase begins at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. Nintendo hasn't detailed what games will be featured today, but like the Nindies broadcast it aired earlier this year, the presentation will focus exclusively on indie titles arriving soon on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo typically uses its Nindies Showcase presentations to reveal new indie titles for its consoles; February's Showcase, for instance, marked the debut of SteamWorld Dig 2 and the newest Bit.Trip game, Runner 3. Today's broadcast will likely reveal a number of new titles as well and provide some more information on indie games that have already been announced for the console.

Nintendo will be featuring indie games prominently at PAX West this weekend. Prior to the expo, the company will host a Nindies@Night event at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle that will give attendees a chance to try out some of Switch's upcoming indie titles. PAX showgoers will also be able to stop by a Nindie Arcade at the convention center.