All The 2017 Game Awards Nominees

The nominees for this year's Video Game Awards have been revealed. In total, 102 games and gaming personalities were nominated this year. Nintendo picked up the most nominations overall (23), with Sony (15), and Activision (7) following behind.

Game of the Year nominees include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, PUBG, Persona 5, and Horizon: Zero Dawn. Four games picked up six nominations to lead the way, including Destiny 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Super Mario Odyssey, and Breath of the Wild.

Super Mario Odyssey is among the nominees for Game of the Year

There is also a category for Most Anticipated Game, and the nominees this year include God of War, Spider-Man, Monster Hunter World, Red Dead Redemption II, and The Last of Us Part II. This is one of the categories that fans will get to vote on (more on that later).

The winners will be announced during The Game Awards on the evening of Thursday, December 7. Representatives from 51 global media outlets, including GameSpot and Giant Bomb, are voting to decide the winners of the mainline categories.

Anyone can vote on some of the categories, including Best Esports Team and Most Anticipated Game by typing "Game awards vote" into Google. Alternatively, you can vote through the event's website. You can see a full roundup of the 2017 nominees below, as posted on The Game Awards website and compiled by Den Of Geek.

In addition to awards, the broadcast will feature game announcements and new trailers, along with musical performances. New for the 2017 show is The Game Awards Orchestra, which is a group of "some of the world's most talented orchestral and rock musicians." These performers will be joined by "special guests," and they will perform video game music.

Additionally, there will be a "Game Awards Sale," which will see nominated games discounted on PSN, Xbox Live, and other platforms. The sale will run in early December.

Last year's event drew 8.5 million viewers, organizers said. Blizzard's hero shooter Overwatch took home the Game of the Year award in 2016.

Tickets for the 2017 event are on sale now here; they start at $40 and go all the way up to $200 for a VIP package that gets you a closer seat to the front, access to a pre-show reception, and a lot more. The show is organized by gaming industry veteran Geoff Keighley.

2017 Game Awards Nominees

Game of the Year

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Persona 5 (Atlus)

(Atlus) PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

(PUBG Corp.) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)

(Guerrilla Games) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)

(Capcom) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD)

(Nintendo EPD) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD)

(Nintendo EPD) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Best Narrative

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Tameem Antoniades, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe / Ninja Theory)

(Tameem Antoniades, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe / Ninja Theory) Horizon Zero Dawn (John Gonzalez / Ninja Theory)

(John Gonzalez / Ninja Theory) Nier: Automata (Yoko Taro, Hana Kikuchi, Yoshiho Akabane / Platinum Games)

(Yoko Taro, Hana Kikuchi, Yoshiho Akabane / Platinum Games) What Remains of Edith Finch (Ian Dallas / Giant Sparrow)

(Ian Dallas / Giant Sparrow) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Jen Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Bjork / MachineGames)

Best Art Direction

Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

(Studio MDHR Entertainment) Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

(Bungie / Activision) Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Persona 5 (Atlus)

(Atlus) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Score / Music

Cuphead (Kristofer Maddigan)

(Kristofer Maddigan) Destiny 2 (Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C Paul Johnson)

(Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C Paul Johnson) NieR: Automata (Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi)

(Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi) Persona 5 (Shoji Meguro)

(Shoji Meguro) Super Mario Odyssey (Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fujii, Koji Kondo)

(Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fujii, Koji Kondo) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata)

Best Audio Design

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

(Ninja Theory) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)

(Capcom) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn (As Aloy)

(As Aloy) Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (as BJ Blazkowicz)

(as BJ Blazkowicz) Claudia Black, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Chloe Frazer)

(as Chloe Frazer) Laura Bailey, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Nadine Ross)

(as Nadine Ross) Melina Juergens, Hellblade (as Senua)

Games for Impact

Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE / Playdius)

(The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE / Playdius) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

(Ninja Theory) Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

(Deck Nine / Square Enix) Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

(Infinite Fall) Please Knock on My Door (Levall Games AB)

(Levall Games AB) What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

(Bungie / Activision) Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)

(Rockstar Games) Overwatch (Blizzard)

(Blizzard) PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG. Corp)

(PUBG. Corp) Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft) Warframe (Digital Extremes)

Best Independent Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

(Studio MDHR Entertainment) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

(Ninja Theory) Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

(Infinite Fall) Pyre (Supergiant Games)

(Supergiant Games) What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Mobile Game

Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

(Intelligent Systems / Nintendo) Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg)

(Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg) Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)

(ustwo games) Old Man's Journey (Broken Rules)

(Broken Rules) Super Mario Run (Nintendo)

Best Handheld Game

Ever Oasis (Grezzo / Nintendo)

(Grezzo / Nintendo) Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

(Intelligent Systems / Nintendo) Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam / Nintendo)

(MercurySteam / Nintendo) Monster Hunter Stories (Marvelous / Capcom / Nintendo)

(Marvelous / Capcom / Nintendo) Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Best VR/AR Game

Farpoint (Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

(Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)

(Capcom) Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)

(Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft) Superhot VR (Superhot Team)

Best Action Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

(Studio MDHR Entertainment) Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

(Bungie / Activision) Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

(Arkane Studios / Bethesda) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft) Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Role-Playing Game

Divinity: Original Sin II (Larian Studios)

(Larian Studios) Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix Business Division 2 / Square Enix)

(Square Enix Business Division 2 / Square Enix) NieR: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

(Platinum Games / Square Enix) Persona 5 (Atlus)

(Atlus) South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco / Ubisoft)

Best Fighting Game

Arms (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)

(NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Ent) Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

(Capcom) Nidhogg 2 (Messhof Games)

(Messhof Games) Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Family Game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EAD / Nintendo) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft) Sonic Mania (PagodaWest Games, Headcannon / Sega)

(PagodaWest Games, Headcannon / Sega) Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD / Nintendo) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Halo Wars 2 (Creative Assembly, 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)

(Creative Assembly, 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft) Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly / Sega)

(Creative Assembly / Sega) Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)

(Pocketwatch Games) XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (Firaxis Games / 2K)

Best Sports/Racing Game

FIFA 18 (EA Vancouver / EA)

(EA Vancouver / EA) Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

(Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios) Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment) NBA 2K18 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

(Visual Concepts / 2K Sports) Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions / Konami)

(PES Productions / Konami) Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)

(Sledgehammer Games / Activision) Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

(Bungie / Activision) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)

(Nintendo EAD / Nintendo) PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

(PUBG Corp.) Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Most Anticipated Game

God of War (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Monster Hunter World (Capcom)

(Capcom) Red Dead Redemption II (Rockstar Games)

(Rockstar Games) The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Trending Gamer

Andrea Rene (What's Good Games)

Clint Lexa ("Halfcoordinated")

Guy Beahm ("Dr. Disrespect")

Mike Grzesiek ("Shroud")

Steven Spohn (AbleGamers)

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

(Valve) Dota 2 (Valve)

(Valve) League of Legends (Riot)

(Riot) Overwatch (Blizzard)

(Blizzard) Rocket League (Psyonix)

Best eSports Player

Lee Sang-hyeok "Faker" (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends )

) Marcelo "coldzera" David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: GO )

) Nikola 'NiKo' Kovac (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: GO )

) Je-hong "ryujehong" Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch )

) Kuro "KuroK"” Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, Dota 2)

Best eSports Team

Cloud 9

FaZe Clan

Lunatic-Hai

SK Telecom T1

Team Liquid

Student Game Award

Falling Sky (Jonathan Nielssen, Nikolay Savoy, Mohsen Shah / National Film & TV School)

(Jonathan Nielssen, Nikolay Savoy, Mohsen Shah / National Film & TV School) From Light (Alejandro Grossman, Steven Li, Sherveen Uduwana / USC)

(Alejandro Grossman, Steven Li, Sherveen Uduwana / USC) Hollowed (Erin Marek, Jerrick Flores, Charley Choucard / University of Central Florida)

(Erin Marek, Jerrick Flores, Charley Choucard / University of Central Florida) Impulsion (Hugo Verger, Remi Bertrand, Maxime Lupinski / IIM)

(Hugo Verger, Remi Bertrand, Maxime Lupinski / IIM) Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen / Swinburne University)

(Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen / Swinburne University) Meaning (Hariz Yet / DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)

Best Debut Indie Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

(Studio MDHR Entertainment) Golf Story (Sidebar Games)

(Sidebar Games) Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

(Team Cherry) Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)

(Team Shifty) Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)

Chinese Fan Game Award

Honor of Kings 《王者荣耀》 (Timi Studio Group)

《王者荣耀》 (Timi Studio Group) ICEY 《艾希》(FantaBlade Network)

《艾希》(FantaBlade Network) Gumballs & Dungeons 《不思议迷宫》(QcPlay Limited)

《不思议迷宫》(QcPlay Limited) jx3 HD 《剑网3》重制版 (Kingsoft Corporation)

《剑网3》重制版 (Kingsoft Corporation) Monument Valley 2《纪念碑谷2》(ustwo games)

Disclosure: GameSpot is a streaming partner for the 2017 Game Awards.