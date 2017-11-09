The Game Awards 2017 Date And First Details Revealed

With the end of the year coming up, it's almost time for The Game Awards. Now, event organizers have announced when the show will be held and some of the first details.

This year's event is taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 7. As in past years, it will be streamed live around the world, with localized versions for Chinese, South Korean, and Japanese viewers.

In addition to awards, the broadcast will feature game announcements and new trailers, along with musical performances. New for the 2017 show is The Game Awards Orchestra, which is a group of "some of the world's most talented orchestral and rock musicians." These performers will be joined by "special guests," and they will perform video game music.

As for the awards themselves, the nominees will be announced on November 14. We'll report back with the full list at that time. Additionally, there will be a "Game Awards Sale," which will see nominated games discounted on PSN, Xbox Live, and other platforms. The sale will run in early December.

Last year's event drew 8.5 million viewers, organizers said. Blizzard's hero shooter Overwatch took home the Game of the Year award in 2016.

Tickets for the 2017 event are on sale now here; they start at $40 and go all the way up to $200 for a VIP package that gets you a closer seat to the front, access to a pre-show reception, and a lot more. The show is organized by gaming industry veteran Geoff Keighley.

Disclosure: GameSpot is a streaming partner for the 2017 Game Awards.