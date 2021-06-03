Prime Day 2021 King of Fighters XV Delayed Nintendo Direct Fortnite UFO Abductions Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg Ebay Trading Card Update

ALGS Prize Pool Reaches $2.58 Million After Crowdfunding Campaign

A lot of money is on the line for the tournament thanks to an in-game crowdfunding effort.

The prize pool for this year's Apex Legends Global Championship Series (ALGS) will have a massive prize pool. Thanks to a crowdfunding effort, the prize pool will be $2,580,590.

"This milestone would not be possible if it wasn't for the passionate community making Apex Legends one of the most popular franchises in the world," developer Respawn said in a blog post. "Despite an unprecedented 2020 that left us no choice but to pivot the ALGS to fully online competition, we're seeing more players play and more fans watch at an increasing rate."

"With now more than 100 million total Apex Legends unique players, and the ALGS Winter Circuit Playoffs hitting a franchise record 100,000 average minute audience, the future of competitive gaming shines bright."

Apex Legends adopted a DOTA 2-style crowdfunded prize pool model where people could buy bundles from the Apex Legends in-game store to increase the total prize pool of the ALGS Championship this year.

EA itself put in $1 million and announced that in-game crowdfunding for in-game items would be capped at $2 million for a total potential prize pool of $3 million. It didn't get there, but $2.58 million is a lot of money in any event. The in-game crowdfunding campaign wrapped up on June 1.

In other news, Respawn recently spoke about the "huge steps" it's taking to fight DDoS cheaters in Apex Legends.

