2K Sports Sends Jon Rahm $1.75 Million In PGA Tour 2K21 Currency

2K Sports is giving PGA Tour golfer Jon Rahm a huge injection of in-game cash for PGA Tour 2K21--$1.75 million worth, to be exact--after the golfer was removed from a recent tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test, missing out on potentially a huge payday.

Rahm was formed to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament in June after he tested positive for the virus. He had just finished his third round and was leading the tournament by six strokes at the time. As a result, he was removed from the tournament and missed out on the chance to win big, big bucks.

.@JonRahmpga - bummer about the $1.75M the other week…but fret not! We got you covered.

$1.75M in virtual #PGATOUR2k21 currency is coming your way!

We’re here to wish you good luck and ALL the birdies (and an ace or two) on the links this week. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/LhH4rPqPWA — PGA TOUR 2K (@PGATOUR2K) June 16, 2021

The winner of the event, Patrick Cantlay, took home $1.674 million for the victory. Now, it's not a sure thing that Rahm would have won the tournament had he played the final round, but even if he finished in last place, he would have taken home more than $19,000. The PGA Tour was expected to be given some money from the tour's stipend program, but it's unclear how much this amounted to.

In any case, if Rahm wants to play some PGA Tour 2K21, he's likely set for life when it comes to buying whatever in-game items he wants with the $1.75 million worth of VC. This move comes just as the US Open Major championship begins at Torrey Pines, with Rahm set to compete for the title.

PGA Tour 2K21 was a big success for 2K, selling more than 2 million units. The franchise is set to continue with a bigger profile going forward, as 2K has signed Tiger Woods to become a consultant on the franchise in the future.

2K's golf game competes directly with EA Sports PGA Tour, which EA is set to revive in 2022 with all four Majors and amateur events for the first time. In other golf game news, Bryson DeChambeau recently came to WB's own golf game, Golf Clash.