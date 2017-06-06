24 Overwatch-Themed PS4/Xbox One Controllers Revealed, But They're Not For Sale

Blizzard has announced custom PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers themed around Overwatch's 24 heroes, but unfortunately, you can't buy them.

The developer worked with the company ARTtitude on the 48 controllers (24 each for PS4 and Xbox One), and they were made by European street artists, whose names you can find below.

The controllers, which are individually numbered, are not for sale. Instead, Blizzard is giving them away through contests and giveaways in Europe as part of its celebration of Overwatch's first anniversary. More details on the contests will be announced later this year.

You can click through the images in the gallery above to get a closer look at the 24 designs. Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

In other Overwatch news, the game's Anniversary event is going on now, while Competitive Season 5 is underway.

Artists: Tsuchinoko San, Ned Nedellec, Simon Delart, Hugo Delart, Julie Lefebvre, Marcos Clatablera, Joshua Kelly