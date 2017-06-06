24 Overwatch-Themed PS4/Xbox One Controllers Revealed, But They're Not For Sale

The controllers will be given away to people in Europe.

Last updated by on

Blizzard has announced custom PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers themed around Overwatch's 24 heroes, but unfortunately, you can't buy them.

The developer worked with the company ARTtitude on the 48 controllers (24 each for PS4 and Xbox One), and they were made by European street artists, whose names you can find below.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8Gallery image 9Gallery image 10Gallery image 11Gallery image 12Gallery image 13Gallery image 14Gallery image 15Gallery image 16Gallery image 17Gallery image 18Gallery image 19Gallery image 20Gallery image 21Gallery image 22Gallery image 23Gallery image 24

The controllers, which are individually numbered, are not for sale. Instead, Blizzard is giving them away through contests and giveaways in Europe as part of its celebration of Overwatch's first anniversary. More details on the contests will be announced later this year.

You can click through the images in the gallery above to get a closer look at the 24 designs. Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

In other Overwatch news, the game's Anniversary event is going on now, while Competitive Season 5 is underway.

Artists: Tsuchinoko San, Ned Nedellec, Simon Delart, Hugo Delart, Julie Lefebvre, Marcos Clatablera, Joshua Kelly

Filed under:
Overwatch
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
    •   View Comments (2)
    Join the conversation
    There are 2 comments about this story
    Load Comments (2)