2022 Upcoming Games Release Schedule

Need to know what week to "call out sick" for Starfield, what consoles you can play Elden Ring on, or what under-the-radar indie titles you should pick up during your next gaming lull? Well then, you've come to the right place! We've rounded up a comprehensive list of just about every game headed your way in 2022--as well as what platforms you can play them on--in hopes of making your life a little bit easier and giving you even more time to get gaming.

While several of these titles are currently "to be announced," rest assured we're keeping several eyes on them and will be sure update this list with proper release dates as soon as they're available. Here's hoping for another year filled with great games and very few delays!

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

January

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) - January 12

The Anacrusis (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - January 13

God of War (PC) - January 14

Rainbow Six Extraction (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) - January 20

Windjammers 2 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) - January 20

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch) - January 28

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PlayStation 5, PC) - January 28

Horizon Forbidden West

February

Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - February 1

The Waylanders (PC) - February 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - February 4

Sifu (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)- February 8

OlliOlli World (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)- February 8

CrossfireX (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) – February 10

Know By Heart - (PC) – February 10

Lost Ark (PC) - February 11

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - February 15

King of Fighters XV (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PC) - February 17

Total War: Warhammer III (PC) - February 17

Horizon Forbidden West (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) - February 18

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) - February 22

Monark (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) - February 22

Martha is Dead (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)- February 24

Elden Ring (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - February 25

GRID Legends (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - February 25

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

March

Elex II (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - March 1

Babylon's Fall (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC) - March 2

Gran Turismo 7 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) - March 4

Triangle Strategy (Switch) - March 4

SpellForce III Reforced (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - March 8

Chocobo GP (Switch) - March 10

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dawn of Ragnarok DLC (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - March 10

Distant Worlds 2 (PC) - March 10

Tunic (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - March 16

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PlayStation 4, PC) - March 17

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - March 18

Rune Factory 5 (Switch) - March 22

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - March 25

Lost Ark (PC) - March 31

Weird West (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - March 31

Starship Troopers: Terran Command (PC) - March 31

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

April

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch) - April 12

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (Xbox Series X/S, PC) - April 28

Forspoken

May

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - May 19

Sons of the Forest (PC) - May 20

Forspoken (PlayStation 5, PC) - May 24

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick DLC (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - May 27

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

June

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Mac, PC) - June 30

AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Inititivate (PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - June 30

Saints Row

August

Saints Row (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) - August 23

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

September

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - September 22

Starfield

November

Starfield (Xbox Series X/S, PC) - November 11

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

To Be Announced

A Little to the Left (PC)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

A Quiet Place (To Be Announced)

A Shiba Story (PC)

Action Arcade Wrestling (Switch)

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch)

Afterlove EP (PC)

Aftermath (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC)

Anno: Mutationem (PlayStation 4, PC)

Arc Raiders (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Arcadegeddon (PlayStation 5, PC)

Ashwalkers (Switch)

Asterigos (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, PC)

Aztech Forgotten Gods (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Backbone (Switch)

Balsa Model Flight Simulator (PC)

BattleCakes (Xbox One, PC)

Bayonetta 3 (Switch)

Bear and Breakfast (Switch, PC)

Blazing Strike (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)

Blood Bowl III (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince (Switch, PC)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Switch, PC)

Boundary (PlayStation 4, PC)

Bright Memory: Infinite (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Call Me Cera (PC)

Card Shark (Switch, PC)

Chinatown Detective Agency (PC)

Choo-Choo Charles (PC)

Circuit Superstars (Switch)

Citizen Sleeper (PC)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)

Company of Heroes 3 (PC)

Crossfire: Legion (PC)

Cult of the Lamb (PC)

Cursed to Golf (Switch, PC)

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android)

Cyberpunk 2077 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Deathverse: Let It Die (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)

Demon Throttle (Switch)

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC)

Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Devolver Tumble Time (iOS, Android)

Diablo Immortal (iOS, Android)

Digimon Survive (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

DOLMEN (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Don't Starve Together (Switch)

Dordogne (Switch, PC)

Dragon Age 4 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Dune: Spice Wars (PC)

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (PlayStation 4)

EA Sports PGA Tour (To Be Announced)

Earthlock 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Edge of Eternity (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

eFootball 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Endling: Extinction is Forever (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Evil Dead: The Game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Evil West (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Eville (PC)

ExoMecha (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)

FAR: Changing Tides (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis (iOS, Android)

Frank and Drake (PC)

Frozen Flame (PC)

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon (Switch, PC)

GhostWire: Tokyo (PlayStation 5, PC)

God of War: Ragnarok (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)

Goodbye Volcano High (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)

Gotham Knights (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (iOS, Android)

GRIME (Switch)

Grotto (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Hindsight (Switch, PC, iOS)

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

How to Say Goodbye (PC, Mac)

I Am Jesus Christ (PC)

In Sound Mind (Switch)

Industries Of Titan (PC)

Instinction (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC)

Jack Move (Switch, PC)

Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja (PC)

KartRider: Drift (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Keo (PC)

Kerbal Space Program 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)

Lab Rat (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (Switch)

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Switch)

Last Days of Lazarus (Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Layers of Fear Sequel (To Be Announced)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (iOS, Android)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Lil Gator Game (Switch, PC)

Little Devil Inside (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Loot River (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

LumbearJack (Switch, PC)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch)

Marvel's Midnight Suns (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)

Metal: Hellsinger (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Midnight Fight Express (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Mineko's Night Market (Switch, PC, Mac)

Moss: Book II (PlayStation VR)

Mothmen 1966 (PC)

MultiVersus (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Necrobarista (PlayStation 4)

Neon White (Switch, PC)

Nightingale (PC)

No Place For Bravery (Switch, PC)

Nobody Saves the World (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Norco (PC)

Open Roads (PlayStation 4, PC)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)

Pac-Man Museum (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Park Beyond (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Party Animals (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Phantom Abyss (PC)

Phantom Breaker: Omnia (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Planet of Lana (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live (PC, Mac, iOS, Android)

Prehistoric Kingdom (PC)

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

ProtoCorgi (Switch, PC)

Puzzle Quest 3 (PC, iOS, Android)

RAWMEN (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Redfall (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Replaced (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

River City Girls 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Rogue Lords (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)

RPG Time! The Legend of Wright (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android)

Rumbleverse (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

RWBY: Arrowfell (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Salt and Sacrifice (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)

Scars Above (PC)

Scavengers (PC)

Scorn (Xbox Series X/S)

Sea Of Stars (PC)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Second Extinction (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Serial Cleaners (PC)

Session (Xbox One, PC)

Shadow Warrior 3 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Shovel Knight Dig (To Be Announced)

Shredders (Xbox Series X/S)

Silt (PC)

Skull & Bones (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X/S)

Sniper Elite 5 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Sol Cresta (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)

Somerville (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Sonic Frontiers (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Souldiers (Switch, PC)

Soup Pot (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats To Match-3 To (PC)

Splatoon 3 (Switch)

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Star Trek Resurgence (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)

Steelrising (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Stray (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Super Space Club (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

System Shock Remake (PC)

Tchia (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Switch, PC)

Temtem (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance (PC)

Terra Nil (PC)

The Callisto Protocol (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

The Chant (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

The Garden Path (PC)

The House of the Dead: Remake (Switch)

The Invincible (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

The Last Oricru (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel (Switch)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The Outlast Trials (PC)

The Slormancer (PC)

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

The Wreck (PC)

Thirsty Suitors (PC)

Thymesia (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Trek to Yomi (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Two Point Campus (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (PC)

Ultimate Rivals: The Court (PC)

Valheim (PC)

ValiDate: Struggling Singles In Your Area (PC)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (PlayStation 5, PC)

Venba (PC)

Voidtrain (PC)

Volcanoids (PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

We Are OFK (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)

We Are The Caretakers (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Where the Heart Leads (PC)

Wizard With a Gun (Switch, PC)

WWE 2K22 (To Be Announced)

Young Souls (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)