10 Incredible-Looking Indie Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass, As Revealed During Gamescom 2021

A whole new slew of titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass day one, as seen during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 livestream. 10 games were announced, all of which were confirmed to launch for Xbox, PC, and xCloud via Game Pass.

The full list of games announced coming to Xbox Game Pass are listed below. They are listed by release date (where a release date is available).

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Game Pass Announcements

Dodgeball Academia - PC, Console, xCloud - August 5

Flynn: Son of Crimson - PC, Console, xCloud - September 15

Chinatown Detective Agency - PC, Console, xCloud - Fall 2021

Archvale - PC, Console, xCloud - TBA 2021

Next Space Rebels - PC, Console, xCloud - TBA 2021

Midnight Fight Express - PC, Console, xCloud - TBA 2021

Bushiden - PC, Console, xCloud - TBA 2021

Unpacking - PC, Console, xCloud - TBA 2021

Unsighted - PC, Console, xCloud - TBA 2021

Signalis - PC, Console, xCloud - TBA

Of the 10 games revealed, only one is already out: Dodgeball Academia. It's an incredible sports RPG--we highly recommend it if you're a fan of narrative-driven games where all the problems in front of you can be solved through playing a sport, like Golf Story.

I'd also be remiss to not point out that Chinatown Detective Agency is on this list. The upcoming Carmen Sandiego-inspired detective game is one of our 50 must-play indie games for 2021. Chinatown Detective Agency sees you needing to use in-game and real-world clues to solve its convoluted mysteries--you'll need to crack open a book (or open Google) to break down the clues you find and deduce the truth, which sounds incredibly cool. This announcement also confirms that the game is being released for more than just PC.